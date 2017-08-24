He Drove Past Alligator And Took It Home. Then Called 911 Call For Help

Police in the town of Slidell, Louisiana report posted two pictures of the alligator with a warning: "Please, don't try this at home!"
The Slidell Police Department explained the man spotted the three-foot alligator on the side of the road. Worried it would get it by a car, he loaded the 'gator into his vehicle and drove home. And then contacted the police, asking them to remove the reptile from his house.
Slidell Animal Control and the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries took the alligator safely back into the wild.
"Another "we can't make this up" story! Only in Louisiana!" joked the cops on Facebook.
Read the full post below:
