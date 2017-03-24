He Did What? Teacher Chews Sleeping Student's Ponytail To Wake Her Up

31 Shares EMAIL PRINT A video of a teacher chewing a sleeping student's ponytail is being shared on social media New Delhi: What a teacher did to punish one of his students will give you nightmares. A female student who was caught sleeping in the class was woken up by her teacher in the creepiest way. The student got a rude shock when the teacher bit her ponytail to lift her head off the table. The teacher can be seen approaching the student with his mouth wide open, in an almost Dracula-esque way. The student is visibly shocked as she tries to get out of his grip.



The 27-second video was posted on video sharing platform



See the bizarre video here and decide for yourself







People on social media expressed their disbelief at the video. "This is not beating, this is sexual assault. A male professor cannot touch a female student with his mouth, that is inappropriate in any civilized country". While many said the video seems like a practical joke. "Why is everyone telling this is inappropriate? I mean we all have teachers who like to make jokes to students", a person argued.



What do you think of the teacher's method?





Click for more





What a teacher did to punish one of his students will give you nightmares. A female student who was caught sleeping in the class was woken up by her teacher in the creepiest way. The student got a rude shock when the teacher bit her ponytail to lift her head off the table. The teacher can be seen approaching the student with his mouth wide open, in an almost Dracula-esque way. The student is visibly shocked as she tries to get out of his grip.The 27-second video was posted on video sharing platform LiveLeak and quickly made it to their front page. The video is reportedly over a year old and is being shared again on social media. There is no information on where it was taken. It's not clear if the incident was part of a prank by the teacher.People on social media expressed their disbelief at the video. "This is not beating, this is sexual assault. A male professor cannot touch a female student with his mouth, that is inappropriate in any civilized country". While many said the video seems like a practical joke. "Why is everyone telling this is inappropriate? I mean we all have teachers who like to make jokes to students", a person argued.What do you think of the teacher's method?Click for more trending stories