He Climbs Walls, Lifts Weights And Is Only 3. This 'Superkid' Is Viral

Move over Spiderman. There's a pint-sized toddler who can give you a run for your money. Iran's Arat Hosseini is barely three and a half years old but he can already do things most adults cannot. For starters, the little 'superkid' can climb walls (without a harness) using just his hands, can jump across a distance of 130 cms (remember, he's only 3), does backflips, lifts weights and more. Little Arat's parents update his activities on an Instagram page and he is nothing short of an online sensation at the moment.Arat's Instagram account is called 'arat.gym' and it has over 460 posts that show the tiny tot's heroics. Videos show Arat lifting weights, doing various versions of pushups, crazy splits, all of which will leave you extremely impressed. The page enjoys a following of over 7.7 lakh people."I love to make people around the word happy with the talent I have. I'm 3 and half years old and I love to eat ice cream. I do sports such as football, gymnastics, swimming, boxing. I like painting, fast cars, playing with other kids, and I enjoy seeing my dad cheering for me," Arat says in an Instgram post, adding: "I told my dad and he wrote this down for me."Take a look at Arat in action:Real life Spiderman? Maybe...Weight training with dadAnd some boxing tooCan you do this?Or this?Whoa! Isn't that stunning?This one shows the importance of trying till you succeedHow many can you do?What an adorable yet fierce Ninja Turtle Arat makesAnd finally, meet the Hero No. 1"Amazing. I love watching you guys," says one commenter on Instagram. "You are very talented," says another.What do you think of Arat Hosseini? Tell us using the comments section below. Click here for more trending stories