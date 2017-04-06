He Climbs Walls, Lifts Weights And Is Only 3. This 'Superkid' Is Viral

Arat's Instagram account is called 'arat.gym' and it has over 460 posts that show the tiny tot's heroics. Videos show Arat lifting weights, doing various versions of pushups, crazy splits, all of which will leave you extremely impressed. The page enjoys a following of over 7.7 lakh people.
"I love to make people around the word happy with the talent I have. I'm 3 and half years old and I love to eat ice cream. I do sports such as football, gymnastics, swimming, boxing. I like painting, fast cars, playing with other kids, and I enjoy seeing my dad cheering for me," Arat says in an Instgram post, adding: "I told my dad and he wrote this down for me."
Take a look at Arat in action:
Real life Spiderman? Maybe...
Weight training with dad
And some boxing too
Can you do this?
Or this?
Whoa! Isn't that stunning?
This one shows the importance of trying till you succeed
How many can you do?
What an adorable yet fierce Ninja Turtle Arat makes
And finally, meet the Hero No. 1
"Amazing. I love watching you guys," says one commenter on Instagram. "You are very talented," says another.
What do you think of Arat Hosseini? Tell us using the comments section below.
