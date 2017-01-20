Hazel Keech's Beautiful Note For Husband Yuvraj Singh After Cuttack Ton

Highlights Hazel Keech's post on Yuvraj Singh is winning hearts on Instagram Yuvraj hit his first century since 2011 against England in Cuttack 'Fierce' should be his middle name,' Hazel said on Instagram

Cricket fan or not, by now you've probably heard or read about Yuvraj Singh's recent heroics with the bat during India's second ODI match against England in Cuttack on January 19. Yuvi hit his first century (150 runs off 127 balls) since 2011 and forged a 256-run partnership with former captain M S Dhoni to take a 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Now, as the world lauds the southpaw's brilliant knock, it is a note from the 35-year-old sportstar's wife of two months, actor-model Hazel Keech, that's winning several hearts on social media. Yuvraj and Hazel tied the knot at gurudwara in Chandigarh on November 30, followed by a second ceremony according to Hindu traditions in Goa on December 2."'Fierce' should be his middle name," says Hazel in an Instagram post shared some 14 hours before writing this. Her heartwarming note about her husband's century against England and fight against cancer has since received almost 20,000 'likes' and hundreds of comments on the photo sharing site."150 runs from 127 balls, Man of the Match, India won 2-0 against England in ODIs. Not forgetting coming back from CANCER, getting his health and fitness back post chemo therapy and finally being in the ODI team after all of that. Throw in a wedding somewhere," she says on Instagram, adding that this is what perseverance looks like.Isn't that post beyond wonderful? People on Instagram sure think so."Well said," said one commenter. "Not possible for common man... it's Yuvraj who made it possible. Superb show," said another. "Very very true Hazel. Spot on. Man is a HERO. Salute to him. God bless him," an Instagram user said.Several celebrities have also praised Yuvraj for his stellar performance in the match. Bollywood biggie Amitabh Bachchan, cricket icons Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Sourav Ganguly and Harbhajan Singh, and actors Riteish Deshmukh and Varun Dhawan were among those who tweeted about Yuvi and Dhoni.We hope Yuvraj Singh, M S Doni and the team win the series 3-0. Here's looking at you, Kolkata.