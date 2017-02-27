'Have Your People Call Our People' Tweets 'Miss Universe' Over Oscar Flub

Have your people call our people - we know what to do. #Oscars#MissUniverse - Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) February 27, 2017

@MissUniverse, your social media manager needs a raise! - LaurAuthority (@laurauthority) February 27, 2017

@MissUniverse Haha, the people managing the Miss Universe twitter account are on point. - (@kagamiwaseda) February 27, 2017

@MissUniverse Best tweet of the night! - Stan TheMan (@StanTheMan0000) February 27, 2017

It was an Oscar moment that brought out collective gasps from everyone watching - but for all the wrong reasons possible. In what is now being termed an epic fail, presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway announced La La Land as the winner for the Best Film when actually Moonlight had won the award. It seems the presenters were handed the wrong envelope. It was ultimately producer Jordan Horowitz who confirmed there had been a mix up. The moment, as shocking as it was, has now received several reactions on Twitter. However, it's this tweet by the official Miss Universe handle that wins hand down."Have your people call our people - we know what to do," says the tweet which has collected over 21,000 'likes' and more than 16,000 retweets within an hour of being posted.For those who do not remember, the tweet hilariously points to the moment when back in 2015 host Steve Harvey accidentally announced the wrong name of the winner during the Miss Universe pageant.The American comedian had mistakenly crowned Miss Colombia Ariadna Gutierrez as Miss Universe when actually Miss Philippines Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach had won the crown. He had immediately corrected himself but eventually became the butt of numerous memes and jokes following the incident.It was Jimmy Kimmel who first mentioned Mr Harvey's name. "Personally, I blame Steve Harvey for this," Mr Kimmel joked on stage.And while most netizens are busy making the same joke - that Warren Beatty pulled a Steve Harvey at the Oscars - the tweet by the Miss Universe handle is winning Twitter.Here's how people are reacting to the brilliant tweet:'Best tweet of the night!' seems about right, isn't it?