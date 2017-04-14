Have You Noticed Virat Kohli's Instagram Update Featuring Anushka Sharma?

The display picture is most likely one from the time both Virat and Anushka attended cricketer Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech's Goa-wedding last December. Remember this?
And this?
Last month, Virat dedicated a special Women's Day message to both Anushka and his mother. "Happy women's day to every woman out there, but specially to the two strongest women in my life. My mom for looking after the family in toughest times in life and Anushka Sharma for fighting against the odds regularly and standing up for righteousness and changing the norms," he said on Instagram.
Before that, he shared a special Valentine's Day post for Anushka. "Everyday is a valentine day if you want it to be. You make everyday seem like one for me," he said.
More recently, pictures of Anushka visiting Virat in Bengaluru surfaced online.
Virat Kohli will play his first match in the 10th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) later today. He was recuperating from a shoulder injury he sustained during the Test series against Australia. Virat will lead his team, the Royal Challengers Bangalore, against the Mumbai Indians in Bengaluru.
