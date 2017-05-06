Haryana Man Loves Climbing Trees - Upside Down

New Delhi: This man from Haryana is obsessed with climbing trees. So far, nothing too unusual about that. But 32-year-old Mukesh Kumar says he loves climbing trees - upside down. "I started climbing trees upside down when I was 13-years-old," he says. "Everybody climbs straight up. I thought, why not climb upside down and set a unique example." He admits he has injured himself multiple times while climbing trees but that has not stopped him from pursing his unusual passion.
"Initially, I could only climb two to three feet, but after continuous practice, I can now climb tall trees," MailOnline reports him saying. "I am always looking for taller trees so that I can accomplish a bigger feat."
"I am always looking to improve the time in which I can climb the tree," Mr Kumar adds. "But climbing up backwards takes more time. I am faster when I am climbing down."
Mr Kumar claims he can climb a 50-foot tree in less than five minutes. He says he wants to use his unusual talent to set a Guinness World Record and hopefully earn some more money for his family. He currently works as a construction worker.
"The motive behind all this is that I want to set a world record. I want my name to be listed in Guinness World Record book," he says.
