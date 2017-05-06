Haryana Man Loves Climbing Trees - Upside Down "Everybody climbs trees straight up. I thought, why not climb upside down and set a unique example," Haryana's Mukesh Kumar says.

22 Shares EMAIL PRINT Haryana's Mukesh Kumar loves climbing trees - upside down New Delhi: This man from Haryana is obsessed with climbing trees. So far, nothing too unusual about that. But 32-year-old Mukesh Kumar says he loves climbing trees - upside down. "I started climbing trees upside down when I was 13-years-old," he says. "Everybody climbs straight up. I thought, why not climb upside down and set a unique example." He admits he has injured himself multiple times while climbing trees but that has not stopped him from pursing his unusual passion.



"Initially, I could only climb two to three feet, but after continuous practice, I can now climb tall trees,"



"I am always looking to improve the time in which I can climb the tree," Mr Kumar adds. "But climbing up backwards takes more time. I am faster when I am climbing down."









Mr Kumar claims he can climb a 50-foot tree in less than five minutes. He says he wants to use his unusual talent to set a Guinness World Record and hopefully earn some more money for his family. He currently works as a construction worker.



"The motive behind all this is that I want to set a world record. I want my name to be listed in Guinness World Record book," he says.



Click



This man from Haryana is obsessed with climbing trees. So far, nothing too unusual about that. But 32-year-old Mukesh Kumar says he loves climbing trees - upside down. "I started climbing trees upside down when I was 13-years-old," he says. "Everybody climbs straight up. I thought, why not climb upside down and set a unique example." He admits he has injured himself multiple times while climbing trees but that has not stopped him from pursing his unusual passion."Initially, I could only climb two to three feet, but after continuous practice, I can now climb tall trees," MailOnline reports him saying. "I am always looking for taller trees so that I can accomplish a bigger feat.""I am always looking to improve the time in which I can climb the tree," Mr Kumar adds. "But climbing up backwards takes more time. I am faster when I am climbing down."Mr Kumar claims he can climb a 50-foot tree in less than five minutes. He says he wants to use his unusual talent to set a Guinness World Record and hopefully earn some more money for his family. He currently works as a construction worker."The motive behind all this is that I want to set a world record. I want my name to be listed in Guinness World Record book," he says.Click here for more trending stories