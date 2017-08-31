Hard-Working Station Cat Gets Second Job As Honorary 'Purrrfessor'

"He gets really excited when he sees people he knows, he runs to them with his tail up."

Kyle works at the Hyndland Station and has taken up additional duties at a nearby hospital.

It's a tough world out there, and the economy being what it is, even cats have to work two jobs to support themselves. Take, for example, Kyle, the Hyndland Station cat of Glasgow, Scotland, who recently took on additional duties as Honorary Purrrfessor of Gartnavel Hospitals. Along with protecting and cuddling up to passengers at the station, Kyle will now also greet the staff at the nearby Gartnavel Hospital.

His new job also gives him a fancy ID card:
 
Kyle, who was named Kylie until locals realised he was a boy, has his own Twitter page set up by an anonymous fan, reports STV. The page documents how hard he works to earn his living.
 
Kyle now guards the entire station, chasing other cats that come near it and even running at dogs if they are not on the lead, reports STV.

"He has a strict on the lead policy," says Katy Hanlon, who works in the station's coffee kiosk. "I actually know of a Dalmation that's petrified of him. He refuses to walk by there."

But with people, Kyle is super friendly.

"He is super friendly, he'll plonk himself down in the middle of the path or he'll follow people until he gets attention. He gets really excited when he sees people he knows, he runs to them with his tail up," says Katy to STV.
 

