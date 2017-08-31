Hard-Working Station Cat Gets Second Job As Honorary 'Purrrfessor'

His new job also gives him a fancy ID card:
Wow! Just been appointed Honorary Purrrfessor of Gartnavel Hospitals! Do you like my new ID with @Beatson_Charity lanyard @TreasuryMog ? pic.twitter.com/6pyr7VIXHV- Hyndland Station Cat (@HyndlandStCat) August 4, 2017
Kyle, who was named Kylie until locals realised he was a boy, has his own Twitter page set up by an anonymous fan, reports STV. The page documents how hard he works to earn his living.
Saw some suspicious movement in these bushes this Monday morning. Closely monitoring the situation. You're welcome. pic.twitter.com/rvqtmjHEQH- Hyndland Station Cat (@HyndlandStCat) August 21, 2017
Morning coffee break! Mulling over what my official title should be for my @ScotRail name badge. Time for a twitter vote to help me! pic.twitter.com/HIwCfO4k5P- Hyndland Station Cat (@HyndlandStCat) August 16, 2017
Kyle now guards the entire station, chasing other cats that come near it and even running at dogs if they are not on the lead, reports STV.
"He has a strict on the lead policy," says Katy Hanlon, who works in the station's coffee kiosk. "I actually know of a Dalmation that's petrified of him. He refuses to walk by there."
But with people, Kyle is super friendly.
"He is super friendly, he'll plonk himself down in the middle of the path or he'll follow people until he gets attention. He gets really excited when he sees people he knows, he runs to them with his tail up," says Katy to STV.
@HyndlandStCat Meet me @ the usual place @ the same time today pic.twitter.com/nW9Bi1iFKs- Aim (@AimeeJohnstone_) August 26, 2017
Turned cat burglar- Hyndland Station Cat (@HyndlandStCat) July 18, 2017
Could smell tasty food in this lady's bag so I went for it. Still got a cuddle cos I am so adorable pic.twitter.com/D7vEVmdb1X
Click for more trending news