Hard-Boiled Eggs To Apply Makeup? People Are Not Buying This Beauty Trend

Using hard boiled egg for blending makeup. The world has gone mad for crying out loud! - YVONE (@stosyvone) March 23, 2017

Watching a beauty YouTuber apply his makeup with a hard boiled egg instead of a beauty blender. I cannot believe YouTube is free - Rena (@rena_levin) March 24, 2017

I saw a video on ig of a girl doing her makeup with a hard boiled egg pic.twitter.com/42XgGNBm8u - diana duh (@Heytheredianaa_) March 21, 2017

What kind of situation are u gonna be in where you can only apply your makeup with a hard boiled egg.... I'm intrigued and scared - erin brockobitch (@boners) March 24, 2017

I just saw a video of someone putting on makeup with a hard boiled egg.. and now I'm going to go outside and walk into oncoming traffic. - Brittany Moore (@britt_moore_) March 23, 2017

First it was regular makeup sponges. Then came silicone bra inserts and tomatoes. And now, in possibly the weirdest beauty trend, beauty bloggers are using hard boiled eggs to apply and blend their makeup. We're not making this up. It all started when a beauty vlogger who goes by the name PopLuxe started 'Project Object' - a project where he would let his viewers decide the object he would apply makeup with. When his viewers chose a hard-boiled egg, he did not back down. He followed through on his promise.Look at the results below:(Disclaimer: Viewer discretion advised. Video contains language that is not suitable for children.)PopLuxe reported that while the egg did a good job of blending makeup, it smelled rotten and crumbled all over. However, the trend did not die there. Four day ago, makeup artist Esther Gbudje also tried using a hard-boiled egg to apply her makeup.We're as surprised as you are.This latest beauty trend, however, hasn't found many takers. Most people, surprisingly enough, prefer to stick to traditional applicators to put on their makeup. Here are some reactions that the hard-boiled egg trend garnered:Would you try out this whacky trend? Let us know using the comments section below.