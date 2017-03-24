Hard-Boiled Eggs To Apply Makeup? People Are Not Buying This Beauty Trend

Hard-Boiled Eggs To Apply Makeup? People Are Not Buying This Beauty Trend

This latest beauty trend hasn't found many takers.

New Delhi:  First it was regular makeup sponges. Then came silicone bra inserts and tomatoes. And now, in possibly the weirdest beauty trend, beauty bloggers are using hard boiled eggs to apply and blend their makeup. We're not making this up. It all started when a beauty vlogger who goes by the name PopLuxe started 'Project Object' - a project where he would let his viewers decide the object he would apply makeup with. When his viewers chose a hard-boiled egg, he did not back down. He followed through on his promise.

Look at the results below:

(Disclaimer: Viewer discretion advised. Video contains language that is not suitable for children.)



PopLuxe reported that while the egg did a good job of blending makeup, it smelled rotten and crumbled all over. However, the trend did not die there. Four day ago, makeup artist Esther Gbudje also tried using a hard-boiled egg to apply her makeup.
 
 

EGG BLENDING SPONGE I have seen loads of beauty hacks using different things as blending sponge like , kitchen scourer, pads even condoms (I would have loved to try that but I would have to answer loads of questions from hubby lol) so I took it a notch by using a HARD BOILED EGG Sienna had a filled day laughing so hard she said 'oh Mummy you are crazy and I love it' lol. Well anyway did it work YES it did, would I use it again hmmmm MAYBE . Would you try this hack? Yes or No. What you think? Let me know what other Instagram Beauty Hack you have tried and it actually worked for you. Do enjoy the video. Press Play my loves Shape Of You - Ed Sheeran #houseofsienna #shimycatsmua #universodamaquiagem_oficial #undiscovered_muas #hudabeauty #wakeupandmakeup #peachyqueenblog #motd#tudoparachicas#strictlytutorials#likeforlike#sdeventsworld#followforfollow#fakeupfix#highlightandcontour#makeupvideoss#makeupartist #liveglam#1minutemakeup#tutorials#tutorial#makeupforbarbies#instagram#makeuptutorial#makeupdolls#ibeautybar#livetutorial#makeup#makeuptutorialsx0x @makeupforbarbies @buzzfeed #beautyqueens4ever

A post shared by E S T H E R -- G B U D J E (@houseofsienna) on



We're as surprised as you are.

This latest beauty trend, however, hasn't found many takers. Most people, surprisingly enough, prefer to stick to traditional applicators to put on their makeup. Here are some reactions that the hard-boiled egg trend garnered:
 
Would you try out this whacky trend? Let us know using the comments section below.
 

