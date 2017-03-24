Hard-Boiled Eggs To Apply Makeup? People Are Not Buying This Beauty Trend

Look at the results below:
(Disclaimer: Viewer discretion advised. Video contains language that is not suitable for children.)
PopLuxe reported that while the egg did a good job of blending makeup, it smelled rotten and crumbled all over. However, the trend did not die there. Four day ago, makeup artist Esther Gbudje also tried using a hard-boiled egg to apply her makeup.
EGG BLENDING SPONGE I have seen loads of beauty hacks using different things as blending sponge like , kitchen scourer, pads even condoms (I would have loved to try that but I would have to answer loads of questions from hubby lol) so I took it a notch by using a HARD BOILED EGG Sienna had a filled day laughing so hard she said 'oh Mummy you are crazy and I love it' lol. Well anyway did it work YES it did, would I use it again hmmmm MAYBE . Would you try this hack? Yes or No. What you think? Let me know what other Instagram Beauty Hack you have tried and it actually worked for you. Do enjoy the video. Press Play my loves Shape Of You - Ed Sheeran #houseofsienna #shimycatsmua #universodamaquiagem_oficial #undiscovered_muas #hudabeauty #wakeupandmakeup #peachyqueenblog #motd#tudoparachicas#strictlytutorials#likeforlike#sdeventsworld#followforfollow#fakeupfix#highlightandcontour#makeupvideoss#makeupartist #liveglam#1minutemakeup#tutorials#tutorial#makeupforbarbies#instagram#makeuptutorial#makeupdolls#ibeautybar#livetutorial#makeup#makeuptutorialsx0x @makeupforbarbies @buzzfeed #beautyqueens4ever
We're as surprised as you are.
This latest beauty trend, however, hasn't found many takers. Most people, surprisingly enough, prefer to stick to traditional applicators to put on their makeup. Here are some reactions that the hard-boiled egg trend garnered:
Using hard boiled egg for blending makeup. The world has gone mad for crying out loud!- YVONE (@stosyvone) March 23, 2017
Watching a beauty YouTuber apply his makeup with a hard boiled egg instead of a beauty blender. I cannot believe YouTube is free- Rena (@rena_levin) March 24, 2017
I saw a video on ig of a girl doing her makeup with a hard boiled egg pic.twitter.com/42XgGNBm8u- diana duh (@Heytheredianaa_) March 21, 2017
What kind of situation are u gonna be in where you can only apply your makeup with a hard boiled egg.... I'm intrigued and scared- erin brockobitch (@boners) March 24, 2017
I just saw a video of someone putting on makeup with a hard boiled egg.. and now I'm going to go outside and walk into oncoming traffic.- Brittany Moore (@britt_moore_) March 23, 2017
Would you try out this whacky trend? Let us know using the comments section below.