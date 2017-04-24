HappyBirthdaySachin: A Billion Wishes Pour In For The Legend On Twitter

Sachin Tendulkar retired from international cricket in November 2013 but he still holds a huge place in every cricket lover's heart. And because Sachin's fans cannot have enough of their favourite cricket star, a biopic, celebrating the life and career of the icon, will soon hit theatre screens. Sachin took to Twitter a couple of weeks ago to share the trailer of Sachin A Billion Dreams. The film is slated to release on May 26.
While celebrities and fans have been wishing the cricket icon all the best for his film, today is dedicated to Sachin's birthday. From sportstars like Virender Sehwag, Vijender Singh, Suresh Raina and more to Bollywood actors such as Sushant Singh Rajput and Saiyami Kher, here's a look at how Twitter is celebrating Sachin's birthday.
A rare occasion when one could have committed a crime,God ji sleeping.To a man who could stop time in India, #HappyBirthdaySachin@sachin_rtpic.twitter.com/CfPtEKbtSZ- Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 24, 2017
"Sachin out to nahin hua?" The Question I was always obsessed with.- SHIV Sushant Rajput (@itsSSR) April 24, 2017
Cricket still is synonymous with u.
A Fan forever #HappyBirthdaySachinpic.twitter.com/647lsiJJ60
Happy birthday God of cricket & BharatRatna @sachin_rt sir #HappyBirthdaySachinpic.twitter.com/ji692ciQFQ- Vijender Singh (@boxervijender) April 24, 2017
Wishing #MasterBlaster@sachin_rt a birthday filled with happiness, may your life be brighter with each passing day#HappyBirthdaySachinpic.twitter.com/lPiuLqSiuJ- Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) April 24, 2017
I've learnt cricket, living & being happy just watching u play.A little attempt at trying to look like u @sachin_rt#HappyBirthdaySachinpic.twitter.com/MXL2jbnm3q- Saiyami Kher (@SaiyamiKher) April 24, 2017
Here's how several other fans have wished Sachin a Happy Birthday.
#HappyBirthdaySachin@sachin_rt.happy birthday master blaster. we miss your innings. Sachin Sachin Sachin........ pic.twitter.com/9lIv3DMu1R- farookahamed (@farookahamed007) April 24, 2017
Teacher:where god exist?- rajeshwaran (@rajeshwaran1) April 24, 2017
Student:in mumbai.
Teacher:what?
Student:i am sachin fan
#HappyBirthdaySachin#masterblaster#GodofCricketpic.twitter.com/q4I8MvYcBt
Happy Birthday Master Blaster..Many Many Happy Returns of the Day..Little Tribute to You From This Fan- Debajyoti Ghosh (@papaiscoop) April 24, 2017
@sachin_rt#HappyBirthdaySachinpic.twitter.com/mSA7OfTufq
The man who worshipped cricket from d beginning & till now- Pritam Meghwal (@MeghwalPritam) April 24, 2017
The man who came as revolution 4 indian cricket @sachin_rt#HappyBirthdaySachin
#HappyBirthdaySachin my role model and inspiration pic.twitter.com/88KVE0X5dB- Prasad Sachin (@Prasad4Prince) April 24, 2017
A very happy birthday to the man who changed Indian cricket and inspired so many others to do so. #HappyBirthdaySachin@sachin_rtpic.twitter.com/WHGgcaQnmN- Poojan Buch (@poojan_official) April 24, 2017
Hope- prayag sonar (@prayag_sonar) April 24, 2017
Dreams
Inspiration
Emotion
Memories
Hard work- All in one word 'Sachin'.#HappyBirthdaySachinpic.twitter.com/YevLeG9Ier
#HappyBirthdaySachin- #HappyBdaySachin@44 (@Naresh_R10) April 23, 2017
a cake from Chenni fans #SRT44pic.twitter.com/CvpCY4x5Bq
Happy Birthday Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar (@sachin_rt). The Man With Golden Bat! #HappyBirthdaySachinpic.twitter.com/RwCoSP4Acw- MJK (@DonMJK) April 24, 2017
#HappyBirthdaySachin@Manu10cricket- #HappyBdaySachin@44 (@Naresh_R10) April 23, 2017
Celebrations from Australia pic.twitter.com/6BSjiMou6A
Have you wished Sachin Tendulkar Happy Birthday yet?
Click here for more trending stories