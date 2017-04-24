#HappyBirthdaySachin: A Billion Wishes Pour In For The Legend On Twitter

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: April 24, 2017 11:58 IST
Sachin Tendulkar celebrates his 44 birthday today.

NEW DELHI:  After bringing a billion smiles on people's faces and breaking a billion records on the field, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar is breaking the Internet today. The man, who is known world over as 'the God of Cricket', turns 44 today and a billion wishes are pouring in for the icon from all corners of the world. Like every year on April 24, #HappyBirthdaySachin is trending on Twitter as fans, Bollywood celebrities, and Sachin's fellow cricketers wish him on his birthday.

Sachin Tendulkar retired from international cricket in November 2013 but he still holds a huge place in every cricket lover's heart. And because Sachin's fans cannot have enough of their favourite cricket star, a biopic, celebrating the life and career of the icon, will soon hit theatre screens. Sachin took to Twitter a couple of weeks ago to share the trailer of Sachin A Billion Dreams. The film is slated to release on May 26.

While celebrities and fans have been wishing the cricket icon all the best for his film, today is dedicated to Sachin's birthday. From sportstars like Virender Sehwag, Vijender Singh, Suresh Raina and more to Bollywood actors such as Sushant Singh Rajput and Saiyami Kher, here's a look at how Twitter is celebrating Sachin's birthday.
 
Here's how several other fans have wished Sachin a Happy Birthday.
 
Have you wished Sachin Tendulkar Happy Birthday yet?

