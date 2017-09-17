HappyBirthdayPM: How Twitter Is Celebrating PM Modi's Birthday

You motivate and drive people to be their best.. You touch so many lives everyday.. wishing a wonderful day @narendramodi#HappyBirthdayPMpic.twitter.com/3CySBu0LOr - Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) September 17, 2017

Happy birthday Modiji! You deserve a day off on your birthday. Thank u fr d constant progress and devlpment of d country@narendramodi - Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) September 17, 2017

#HappyBirthdayPM@narendramodi Ji. Your visionary leadership is an inspiration to all. We will make #NewIndia under your able leadership. pic.twitter.com/hQRwoqrk4q - Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) September 17, 2017

I proudly join the Nation in wishing our dynamic PM Shri @narendramodi ji on his birthday. #HappyBirthdayPMpic.twitter.com/m4T4NNQzOg - Maneka Gandhi (@Manekagandhibjp) September 17, 2017

Warm greetings and Pranaam to PM Shri @narendramodi. May India become a powerful & developed country under his leadership. #HappyBirthdayPMpic.twitter.com/Wcqin4SOLN - Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) September 17, 2017

While serving the people, you remain my biggest inspiration, PM Shri @narendramodi ji. #HappyBirthdayPMpic.twitter.com/2fvVLWBG4g - Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) September 17, 2017

#HappyBirthdayPM@narendramodi! May you continue to lead our nation with great honesty, selflessness & hard work for years to come. Jai Ho. - Anupam Kher (@AnupamPkher) September 16, 2017

Wishing a very happy birthday to our rockstar prime minister @narendramodi !! #HappyBirthdayPM - Sachin Jigar (@SachinJigarLive) September 17, 2017

Wishing a very Happy Birthday to the most dynamic,hard working,& Visionary PM Shri @narendramodi ji #HappyBirthdayPM Stay blessed @PMOIndia - Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) September 17, 2017

"A leader is one who knows the way, goes the way & shows the way" Here's celebrating the force driving India to greatness! @narendramodi ji - Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) September 17, 2017

#HappyBirthdayPM An embodiment of dynamism & dedication. A hope who will lead the nation towards peace & prosperity.We are so proud of you. pic.twitter.com/EO8TVD6Xus - Dr Shobha (@DrShobha) September 17, 2017

Many happy returns of the day @narendramodi ji. I am sure God will bless us with unlimited no. of yrs under ur leadership!#HappyBirthdayPM - Archit Sood (@leavingliph) September 17, 2017

Wherever we go, whichever country we visit-people talk abt new India and your leadership.Proud to have you as PM of #HappyBirthdayPM - Saurabh (@Sslt2003Saurabh) September 17, 2017

#HappyBirthdayPM

Happy Birthday to the greatest PM ever of INDIA Shri @narendramodi ji #JaiHind - Deepak bansal (@DeepakBansal_08) September 17, 2017

A very Happy Birthday 2 my PM @narendramodi May u b blessed wd health happiness & peace May we have u as our PM 4 many yrs #HappyBirthdayPM - Proud Indian (@varchitra) September 17, 2017

Wishing a very happy birthday to d star wich is shining nd making his country Shine like a diamond in the sky. #HappyBirthdayPM#besteverpmpic.twitter.com/JtrhmLGqRF - Vimal Pandey (@imvimalpnd) September 17, 2017