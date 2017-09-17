#HappyBirthdayPM: How Twitter Is Celebrating PM Modi's Birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is celebrating his 67th birthday today

September 17, 2017
#HappyBirthdayPM is trending on Twitter today.

It is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday today and Twitter is celebrating the day by pouring in their wishes with #HappyBirthdayPM. Celebrating his 67th birthday today, PM Modi has launched the Sardar Sarovar Dam - the world's second biggest - on the river Narmada in Gujarat. "Tomorrow, Sardar Sarovar Dam will be dedicated to the nation. This project will benefit lakhs of farmers & help fulfil people's aspirations," PM Modi tweeted yesterday. PM Modi's birthday is also being observed as 'Seva Diwas'. Various Bharatiya Janata Party leaders and ministers will attend medical camps, blood donation events and also participate in cleanliness drives today.

Just like every year on his birthday, PM Modi met his mother Heeraben Modi at her home in Gandhinagar this morning and sought her blessings.
 
Also pouring in their wishes for the prime minister are various politicians, sportstars and celebrities who have taken to Twitter to wish PM Modi a happy birthday. #HappyBirthdayPM is trending on Twitter today.
  Here's how several others are celebrating PM Modi's birthday:
 

