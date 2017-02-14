Budget
Collapse
Expand

Happy Valentine's Day 2017: Gifts Ideas for Him

Offbeat | Edited by | Updated: February 14, 2017 08:07 IST
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Happy Valentine's Day 2017: Gifts Ideas for Him

Valentine's Day 2017: Here are some of the gift suggestions for him.

Choosing a perfect gift is not an easy task, especially when you know it is for your special one. It should be special and a memorable one. It has to be something that can signify your love and affection for him. And since Valentine's Day has just arrived here we have a quick few suggestions on what could be perfect gift for your partner:
 
valentine day gift
  1. I-Pod: Who doesn't love gadgets? Especially men.  And if your one has an interest towards music then there cannot be any other perfect gift for him. You can add a playlist of his favourite songs in it.
  2. Smartwatch: These days everyone is conscious towards their health. Nobody wants an extra killo on their body. And with rising of stress and miss managed lifestyle a smart watch can also be a useful gift for him.
  3. Handmade collage: After all who doesn't like capturing those memories and cherishing them for lifetime. A framed collage of his pictures or your own favourite moments will be nice gesture of your love towards him.
  4. Cologne: Who doesn't like smelling nice? Buy him a strong smelling cologne, he will love it.
  5. Spa or a Salon Voucher: Gift him a spa or a salon voucher. After all they also like pampering themselves.
Now without wasting anytime go and buy a gift for him, and you can thank us latter!

Trending

Share this story on

ALSO READ10 Facts On the Disproportionate Case Against VK Sasikala
Valentine's Day 2017Valentine's DayValentine's Day CelebrationsValentine's Day dateValentine's Day dinnervalentine's day gift ideasValentine weekvalentine 2017valentine day 2017

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Jolly LLB 2Live Score

................................ Advertisement ................................