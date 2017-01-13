Happy Lohri 2017: Best WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter Quotes to Send Your Loved Ones

May the Lohri fire burns all the moments of sadness and brings you warmth of joy, happiness and love.

Today is the auspicious festival of Lohri, an occasion where people - especially farmers - offer prayers and thanks to the Almighty for the crops before harvesting them. An important occasion for Punjabis, Lohri is also believed to be the longest night of the year in the Lunar calendar. Traditionally, people sing songs, dance, eat delicious cuisine and throw in sesame seeds, popcorn, puffed rice, jaggery and others into the bonfire - representing the God of Fire, Agni - as offering to the Almighty. As per mythology, the festival also marks the end of winter and the onset of spring.1) On this festive occasion of Lohri, May God bless you with lifelong companionship and may it open doors of happiness for your offsprings!A very Happy Lohri!2) May the joyous festival,Bring immense merrimentTo you and your family,Happy Lohri3) Twinkle Twinkle yaraan di car,Khadke glassi in the bar,Punjabi Bhangra te makhan-malai,tuhanu Lohri di lakh-lakh vadhai.Happy Lohri..4) Happy Lohri. May all your wishes come true and may you achieve everything you desire. Enjoy your day and don't forget to put revari, popcorn and moongfali in the Lohri fire.5) Let the vibrancy and color of Lohri brighten up your life. Happy Lohri6) The Bonfire Give You Warmth And Joys Of Life, Rewri And Gachak Sweetens You Relationships, Moongphalli And Til Add Crispness To Your Actions, And The Kite Of Your Success Soar Into The Sky!7) Popcorn Ki Khushbu, Mungfali Ki Bahar,Lohari Ka Teohar Aane Ko Tayar,Thodi Si Masti, Thodasa Pyar,Happy Lohri, Oh mere yaar!8) I wish that Warmth of bonfire, sweetness of gur & rewri at Lohri, remain with you for ever.9) Hauli Hauli Saare Chadd Gye, Nawi Umar Di Paudi Mithiyaan Yaadaan Saahmb K Rakhiye,Bhull Jaayie Gall Kahi Kaudi Gachakk, Mungfali Khha Khaa Rajjiye, Te Chabb Chabb Rajjiye Reori10)