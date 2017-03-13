Happy Holi: Mumbai Police's 'Punny' Warning To Holi Hooligans On Twitter

You can read their witty tweets here
Throw colours, not yourselves on others #HaveAHolyHolipic.twitter.com/qaufGrXhah— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) March 12, 2017
Gentle reminder today before you indulge in something unwarranted, We Are On Duty #HaveAHolyHolipic.twitter.com/NP3FU9CMvU— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) March 13, 2017
We hope you celebrate holi in 'pink' of your 'senses' #HaveAHappyHolipic.twitter.com/rP6LMxx2g8— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) March 11, 2017
Don't compel us to make you feel the blues on a vibrant #Holi day #HaveAHolyHolipic.twitter.com/KyLu20fROa— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) March 10, 2017
Your every unholy action will have an equal & opposite reaction this #Holi from us #HaveAHolyHolipic.twitter.com/2bM1s71JGw— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) March 9, 2017
This is not the first time the Twitter handle turned to wit to drive home the point. In the past, Mumbai Police's Twitter account has used hashtags, puns, memes to tweet public service messages on cyber stalking, piracy, traffic safety. In January 2016, a tweet to create awareness about its anti-drugs campaign garnered thousands of retweets. 'If you roll, we will weed you out', said the tweet.
Mumbai Police made its Twitter debut in December 2015 and has over 2 million followers.
