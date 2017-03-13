Happy Holi: Mumbai Police's 'Punny' Warning To Holi Hooligans On Twitter

Gentle reminder today before you indulge in something unwarranted, We Are On Duty #HaveAHolyHolipic.twitter.com/NP3FU9CMvU — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) March 13, 2017

We hope you celebrate holi in 'pink' of your 'senses' #HaveAHappyHolipic.twitter.com/rP6LMxx2g8 — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) March 11, 2017

Don't compel us to make you feel the blues on a vibrant #Holi day #HaveAHolyHolipic.twitter.com/KyLu20fROa — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) March 10, 2017

Your every unholy action will have an equal & opposite reaction this #Holi from us #HaveAHolyHolipic.twitter.com/2bM1s71JGw — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) March 9, 2017

While the country is celebrating Holi with all its fervour, there are always some elements that can spoil the festival fun. To prevent any interruptions to your celebrations, Mumbai Police turned to Twitter to warn the party poopers. Mumbai Police is popular for their funny, clever puns on Twitter. So, when it came to Holi, they didn't disappoint. The Twitter account of Mumbai Police indulged in some 140-character-wordplay on Holi. In its #HaveAHolyHoli campaign, the account posted witty tweets to encourage people to celebrate a safe Holi. 'Don't compel us to make you feel the blues on a vibrant #Holi day', said a tweet on Friday.This is not the first time the Twitter handle turned to wit to drive home the point. In the past, Mumbai Police's Twitter account has used hashtags, puns, memes to tweet public service messages on cyber stalking, piracy, traffic safety. In January 2016, a tweet to create awareness about its anti-drugs campaign garnered thousands of retweets. 'If you roll, we will weed you out', said the tweet.Mumbai Police made its Twitter debut in December 2015 and has over 2 million followers.What do you think of their approach? Let us know in the comments below.