Happy Holi 2017: President Pranab Mukherjee, PM Narendra Modi Tweet Greetings

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: March 13, 2017 11:34 IST
Happy Holi 2017: President Pranab Mukherjee, PM Narendra Modi and other politicians tweeted greetings

New Delhi:  Politicians across party lines took to social media today to wish everyone celebrating Holi, the "Festival of Colours." President Pranab Mukherjee, in a series of tweets, said he hoped Holi would mark the beginning of a new phase of peace and prosperity in the country. "May this festival of colours bring together the diverse hues of India's culture in a rainbow of unity," tweeted President Mukherjee. "May this unique festival strengthen brotherhood and harmony amongst all our people." Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, "Greetings on the festival of colours, Holi. May the festival spread joy & warmth everywhere."

Here's what President Mukherjee tweeted
PM Modi tweeted greetings in both Hindi and English
 
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted a short Holi greeting in Hindi
 
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley tweeted his hopes for more unity in the nation
 
Union Minister Birender Singh tweeted similar sentiments as well
Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu reminded everyone celebrating to play with dry colours only and save water this Holi
 
Union Minister for Women and Child Development Maneka Gandhi reminded everyone to be safe and respectful of all beings this Holi
 
Former J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah tweeted these greetings
 
And finally, Biju Janata Dal MP Baijayant "Jay" Panda had a "punny" warning to those prone to excesses while celebrating Holi
 
How are you celebrating Holi this year? Let us know in the comments section below.

