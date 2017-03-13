Happy Holi 2017: President Pranab Mukherjee, PM Narendra Modi Tweet Greetings

Here's what President Mukherjee tweeted
Holi celebrates spring and is a harbinger of hope and fulfilment in our lives #PresidentMukherjee— President of India (@RashtrapatiBhvn) March 13, 2017
May this festival of colours bring together the diverse hues of India's culture in a rainbow of unity #PresidentMukherjee— President of India (@RashtrapatiBhvn) March 13, 2017
May this unique festival strengthen brotherhood and harmony amongst all our people #PresidentMukherjee— President of India (@RashtrapatiBhvn) March 13, 2017
Let this year's Holi mark the beginning of a new phase of peace and prosperity in the country #PresidentMukherjee— President of India (@RashtrapatiBhvn) March 13, 2017
PM Modi tweeted greetings in both Hindi and English
Greetings on the festival of colours, Holi. May the festival spread joy & warmth everywhere.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 13, 2017
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted a short Holi greeting in Hindi
— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 13, 2017
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley tweeted his hopes for more unity in the nation
#HappyHolipic.twitter.com/rf6I0rXG0w— Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) March 13, 2017
Union Minister Birender Singh tweeted similar sentiments as well
On this Holi, lets come together to promote brotherhood & harmony and celebrate Holi in its true spirit.— Birender Singh (@ChBirenderSingh) March 13, 2017
Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu reminded everyone celebrating to play with dry colours only and save water this Holi
May the vibrant colours of #Holi spread joy, happiness & cheer. Wishing you all a #happyholi2017 ! pic.twitter.com/bGZCAqns4P— M Venkaiah Naidu (@MVenkaiahNaidu) March 13, 2017
Union Minister for Women and Child Development Maneka Gandhi reminded everyone to be safe and respectful of all beings this Holi
I wish you all a very #HappyHoli. Be good, be safe and do not harm any being.— Maneka Gandhi (@Manekagandhibjp) March 13, 2017
Former J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah tweeted these greetings
Holi mubarak to all of you. Hope it's filled with all the colours of the . Have a safe one. #HappyHoli— Omar Abdullah (@abdullah_omar) March 13, 2017
And finally, Biju Janata Dal MP Baijayant "Jay" Panda had a "punny" warning to those prone to excesses while celebrating Holi
Wish your loved ones & you a very colourful, natural, safe & joyous #Holi— Baijayant Jay Panda (@PandaJay) March 13, 2017
Enjoy yourselves, but be safe & go easy on the #BigBhangTheory
How are you celebrating Holi this year? Let us know in the comments section below.