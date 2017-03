Happy Holi 2017: President Pranab Mukherjee, PM Narendra Modi Tweet Greetings

Holi celebrates spring and is a harbinger of hope and fulfilment in our lives #PresidentMukherjee — President of India (@RashtrapatiBhvn) March 13, 2017

May this festival of colours bring together the diverse hues of India's culture in a rainbow of unity #PresidentMukherjee — President of India (@RashtrapatiBhvn) March 13, 2017

May this unique festival strengthen brotherhood and harmony amongst all our people #PresidentMukherjee — President of India (@RashtrapatiBhvn) March 13, 2017

Let this year's Holi mark the beginning of a new phase of peace and prosperity in the country #PresidentMukherjee — President of India (@RashtrapatiBhvn) March 13, 2017

Greetings on the festival of colours, Holi. May the festival spread joy & warmth everywhere. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 13, 2017

— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 13, 2017

On this Holi, lets come together to promote brotherhood & harmony and celebrate Holi in its true spirit. — Birender Singh (@ChBirenderSingh) March 13, 2017

May the vibrant colours of #Holi spread joy, happiness & cheer. Wishing you all a #happyholi2017 ! pic.twitter.com/bGZCAqns4P — M Venkaiah Naidu (@MVenkaiahNaidu) March 13, 2017

I wish you all a very #HappyHoli. Be good, be safe and do not harm any being. — Maneka Gandhi (@Manekagandhibjp) March 13, 2017

Holi mubarak to all of you. Hope it's filled with all the colours of the . Have a safe one. #HappyHoli — Omar Abdullah (@abdullah_omar) March 13, 2017

Wish your loved ones & you a very colourful, natural, safe & joyous #Holi

Enjoy yourselves, but be safe & go easy on the #BigBhangTheory — Baijayant Jay Panda (@PandaJay) March 13, 2017

Politicians across party lines took to social media today to wish everyone celebrating Holi, the " Festival of Colours ." President Pranab Mukherjee, in a series of tweets, said he hoped Holi would mark the beginning of a new phase of peace and prosperity in the country. "May this festival of colours bring together the diverse hues of India's culture in a rainbow of unity," tweeted President Mukherjee. "May this unique festival strengthen brotherhood and harmony amongst all our people." Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, "Greetings on the festival of colours, Holi . May the festival spread joy & warmth everywhere."Here's what President Mukherjee tweetedPM Modi tweeted greetings in both Hindi and EnglishDelhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted a short Holi greeting in HindiFinance Minister Arun Jaitley tweeted his hopes for more unity in the nationUnion Minister Birender Singh tweeted similar sentiments as wellUnion Minister M Venkaiah Naidu reminded everyone celebrating to play with dry colours only and save water this HoliUnion Minister for Women and Child Development Maneka Gandhi reminded everyone to be safe and respectful of all beings this HoliFormer J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah tweeted these greetingsAnd finally, Biju Janata Dal MP Baijayant "Jay" Panda had a "punny" warning to those prone to excesses while celebrating HoliHow are you celebrating Holi this year? Let us know in the comments section below.