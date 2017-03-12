Happy Holi 2017: Best Wishes, Quotes, Images, WhatsApp and Facebook Greetings

Here are the best wishes and quotes you can send to your dear ones:
- Har ang Holi! Har rang Holi! Har umang Holi! Happy Holi!
- Every day needs to be colorful, but seldom it is. So, stock yourself for a whole year! Happy Holi!
- Let it go, just color it red and yellow and green and purple. Life is letting it go and playing Holi!
- May your life be filled with happiness and may you be successful in whatever you do. Wishing you a very happy Holi.
- Bright colors, water balloons, lavish gujiyas and melodious songs are the ingredients of perfect Holi. Wish you a very happy and wonderful Holi.
Here are the images you can send to your dear ones:
Here are the WhatsApp and Facebook Greetings you can send to your dear ones:
- Just like a red rose that fills the world with beauty & fragrance. You have made my life so beautiful by being in it.
- On Holi, the festival of colors & joy I wanna say thank you for all the love & smiles you've brought to my life. Happy Holi
- I wish you to have a colorful and joy able holi... May the color of happiness fulfill your life's Journey throughout the Life. Happy Holi!
- Best Wishes to you for a Holi filled with sweet memories and moments to have it for very Long. Happy Holi!
- May the shines of this Holi brighten your path towards progress and continued success. Happy Holi!