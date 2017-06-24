Happy Gorilla Dancing Like No One Is Watching Will Make Your Saturday "That is one happy gorilla."

This gorilla puts a new spin to the phrase 'dance like no one is watching', and his breakdance routine is currently breaking the Internet. Zola, a 14-year-old male gorilla at the Dallas Zoo, was captured splashing around in his blue pool during an enrichment session at the zoo. Even though it looks like he is grooving to some peppy beats, the zoo promises that there was no breakdance music playing. "Zola's "dancing" is really just a play behavior," reads their post Well, whether it's dance or play, it's the most wonderful thing you'll watch today:Since being shared online on June 20, the video has collected over 5 lakh views on YouTube alone. "That is one happy gorilla," writes one commenter. "That made my day better. I don't recall the last time I had that much fun," says another.This is not the first time that Zola has been caught dancing up a storm. Back in 2011, he had shot to fame for dancing in a puddle Click for more trending news