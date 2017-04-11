'Haha' Tweets PM On Deewar Poster With Swachh Bharat Twist

Haha! Borrows from cinema to make a point on cleanliness. Innovative. https://t.co/PQpX8LHo7l — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 11, 2017

A poster featuring an iconic scene from Deewar has a stamp of approval from none other than the Prime Minister himself. Why? Because of its Swachh Bharat connection.The poster shows the scene from the 1975 film where Amitabh Bachchan is abandoned by his brother Shashi Kapoor and mother Nirupa Roy. While in the film, 'maa' sides with the honest and righteous Ravi, in this poster she has different priorities."nahi, jo pehle shauchalaya banaega, mai uske saath rahugi (I will stay with whoever builds a toilet first)", reads the poster.Tweeted to him by a follower, even PM Modi couldn't help but crack upAccording to the image, the poster was put up in Nainital to encourage people to build toilets in their homes. The PM clearly loves it.Launched in 2014, Swachh Bharat is PM Modi's flagship programme that aims to eradicate open defecation by 2019.