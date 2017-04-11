'Haha' Tweets PM On Deewar Poster With Swachh Bharat Twist

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: April 11, 2017 21:46 IST
7 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
'Haha' Tweets PM On Deewar Poster With Swachh Bharat Twist

A user tweeted a poster from the film Deewar with a Swachh Bharat connection

New Delhi:  A poster featuring an iconic scene from Deewar has a stamp of approval from none other than the Prime Minister himself. Why? Because of its Swachh Bharat connection.

The poster shows the scene from the 1975 film where Amitabh Bachchan is abandoned by his brother Shashi Kapoor and mother Nirupa Roy. While in the film, 'maa' sides with the honest and righteous Ravi, in this poster she has different priorities.

"nahi, jo pehle shauchalaya banaega, mai uske saath rahugi (I will stay with whoever builds a toilet first)", reads the poster.

Tweeted to him by a follower, even PM Modi couldn't help but crack up 
 
According to the image, the poster was put up in Nainital to encourage people to build toilets in their homes. The PM clearly loves it.

Launched in 2014, Swachh Bharat is PM Modi's flagship programme that aims to eradicate open defecation by 2019.

Trending

Share this story on

7 Shares
ALSO READSushma Swaraj Asks Shashi Tharoor To Draft Response Against Pakistan On Kulbhushan Jadhav
PM ModiSwachh BharatDeewarTwitter

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live Cricket ScoreThe SalesmanMirza JuulietMukti BhawanReliance Jio Offers

................................ Advertisement ................................