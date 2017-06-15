Guard Of Honour Welcomes Delhi Police's Dog Squad To Their New Home

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: June 15, 2017 15:10 IST
45 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Guard Of Honour Welcomes Delhi Police's Dog Squad To Their New Home

The dog squad of the Delhi Police got a new home in South Delhi's Push Vihar.

New Delhi:  On June 13, the dignified dogs of Delhi Police's Premier Dog Squad, Crime Branch, stood to attention as a guard of honour welcomed them to their new home in Push Vihar, Sector 3.
 
delhi police dogs
Clad in their red and black uniforms, the well-trained labradors of the police squad sat happily while their new kennel was inaugurated by the Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik.
 
 
 


Inside their new home, where each four-legged recruit has an individual room, these wonderful dogs took off their uniforms and explored their new rooms.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 


At present, the Delhi Police has 70 dogs. A proposal to induct a 100 more to the dog squad has been sent to the authorities concerned.

(With PTI Inputs)

Click for more trending news


Trending

Share this story on

45 Shares
ALSO READ'Catastrophe Like This Was Inevitable': London Inferno Came After Years Of Warnings
Delhi PoliceDelhi Police Dog Squad

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
ICC Champions Trophy ScheduleLive Cricket ScoreBehen Hogi TeriThe MummyRaabta

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................