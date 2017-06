Guard Of Honour Welcomes Delhi Police's Dog Squad To Their New Home

Premier Dog Squad of @DelhiPolice - Crime Branch, being welcomed with a guard of honour to their new home at Pushp Vihar, Sec-3. pic.twitter.com/TNMRAUIGIb - Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) June 13, 2017

On June 13, the dignified dogs of Delhi Police's Premier Dog Squad, Crime Branch, stood to attention as a guard of honour welcomed them to their new home in Push Vihar, Sector 3.Clad in their red and black uniforms, the well-trained labradors of the police squad sat happily while their new kennel was inaugurated by the Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik.Inside their new home, where each four-legged recruit has an individual room, these wonderful dogs took off their uniforms and explored their new rooms.At present, the Delhi Police has 70 dogs. A proposal to induct a 100 more to the dog squad has been sent to the authorities concerned.(With PTI Inputs)