Guard Of Honour Welcomes Delhi Police's Dog Squad To Their New Home

Clad in their red and black uniforms, the well-trained labradors of the police squad sat happily while their new kennel was inaugurated by the Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik.
Premier Dog Squad of @DelhiPolice - Crime Branch, being welcomed with a guard of honour to their new home at Pushp Vihar, Sec-3. pic.twitter.com/TNMRAUIGIb- Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) June 13, 2017
Inside their new home, where each four-legged recruit has an individual room, these wonderful dogs took off their uniforms and explored their new rooms.
At present, the Delhi Police has 70 dogs. A proposal to induct a 100 more to the dog squad has been sent to the authorities concerned.
(With PTI Inputs)
