Gordon Ramsay Insults This Mumbai Man's Medu Vada. Twitter Outraged

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: April 06, 2017 17:28 IST
1Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Gordon Ramsay Insults This Mumbai Man's Medu Vada. Twitter Outraged

Did Gordon Ramsay take things too far? Twitter thinks so.

New Delhi:  Chef Gordon Ramsay is not one to mince words. One of his favourite pastimes, after all, is trolling food cooked by others, both online and in real life. For all those who missed it, read here how he expertly made fun of dishes presented to him on Twitter. However, as far as Indians are concerned, he took things too far when he insulted medu vada, sambhar and nariyal chutney. When a Mumbai resident and Twitter user, who goes by the name Rameez, asked Gordon Ramsay to rate his dish, here's what he replied:
 
Ouch! Those were harsh words.

It wasn't long before the collective wrath of Indians and Indian-food-lovers made itself felt on Twitter.

Here's how people reacted to the chef's unsavoury tweet:
 
However, Rameez seemed happy just by the fact that South Indian food was acknowledged on an international platform:
 
What do you think of Gordon Ramsay's reply? Do let us know using the comments section below.

Click here for more trending stories.
 

Trending

Share this story on

1Share
ALSO READApologise To Parliament, Not To Air India Manager, Says Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad
Gordon RamsayGordon Ramsay Twitter

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live Cricket ScoreNaam ShabanaPoornaThe SalesmanIPL 2017Xiaomi Redmi 4A

................................ Advertisement ................................