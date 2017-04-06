Gordon Ramsay Insults This Mumbai Man's Medu Vada. Twitter Outraged

Did Gordon Ramsay take things too far? Twitter thinks so.

I didn't know you can tweet from prison https://t.co/rxrPPBonff - Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) April 6, 2017

@GordonRamsay please rate my medu vada sambar and nariyal chutney pic.twitter.com/9dAcqI5kwD - Rameez (@Sychlops) April 6, 2017

@GordonRamsay Every cuisine that you're ignorant about is not from prison!https://t.co/LlJI65sJD7 - Rangeela Desi (@RangeelaDesi) April 6, 2017

@GordonRamsay Well at least this prison food tastes a lot better than your half cooked steak - INDIAN (@godhoonbey) April 6, 2017

@GordonRamsay@HoeZaay Watch out man, that's everyday food for half of southern India! - SlobKebab (@SlobKebab) April 6, 2017

@Dorkstar Dal Vada has never been acknowledged on SM by a famous foreign chef. Contest over - Rameez (@Sychlops) April 6, 2017