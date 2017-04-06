Gordon Ramsay Insults This Mumbai Man's Medu Vada. Twitter Outraged

I didn't know you can tweet from prison https://t.co/rxrPPBonff- Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) April 6, 2017
@GordonRamsay please rate my medu vada sambar and nariyal chutney pic.twitter.com/9dAcqI5kwD- Rameez (@Sychlops) April 6, 2017
Ouch! Those were harsh words.
It wasn't long before the collective wrath of Indians and Indian-food-lovers made itself felt on Twitter.
Here's how people reacted to the chef's unsavoury tweet:
@GordonRamsay Every cuisine that you're ignorant about is not from prison!https://t.co/LlJI65sJD7- Rangeela Desi (@RangeelaDesi) April 6, 2017
@GordonRamsay Well at least this prison food tastes a lot better than your half cooked steak- INDIAN (@godhoonbey) April 6, 2017
@GordonRamsay SHOTS FIRED HAHAHA- Tess (@onlycliffo) April 6, 2017
@GordonRamsay@HoeZaay Watch out man, that's everyday food for half of southern India!- SlobKebab (@SlobKebab) April 6, 2017
@GordonRamsay@Arezno If you don't mind, I'd rate it as Homeric pic.twitter.com/qmZhPTi37v- Cesar Waterlord (@Waterlord) April 6, 2017
However, Rameez seemed happy just by the fact that South Indian food was acknowledged on an international platform:
@Dorkstar Dal Vada has never been acknowledged on SM by a famous foreign chef. Contest over- Rameez (@Sychlops) April 6, 2017
What do you think of Gordon Ramsay's reply? Do let us know using the comments section below.
