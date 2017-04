Gordon Ramsay Insults This Mumbai Man's Medu Vada. Twitter Outraged

Did Gordon Ramsay take things too far? Twitter thinks so.

I didn't know you can tweet from prison https://t.co/rxrPPBonff - Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) April 6, 2017

@GordonRamsay please rate my medu vada sambar and nariyal chutney pic.twitter.com/9dAcqI5kwD - Rameez (@Sychlops) April 6, 2017

@GordonRamsay Every cuisine that you're ignorant about is not from prison!https://t.co/LlJI65sJD7 - Rangeela Desi (@RangeelaDesi) April 6, 2017

@GordonRamsay Well at least this prison food tastes a lot better than your half cooked steak - INDIAN (@godhoonbey) April 6, 2017

@GordonRamsay@HoeZaay Watch out man, that's everyday food for half of southern India! - SlobKebab (@SlobKebab) April 6, 2017

@Dorkstar Dal Vada has never been acknowledged on SM by a famous foreign chef. Contest over - Rameez (@Sychlops) April 6, 2017

Chef Gordon Ramsay is not one to mince words. One of his favourite pastimes, after all, is trolling food cooked by others, both online and in real life. For all those who missed it, read here how he expertly made fun of dishes presented to him on Twitter. However, as far as Indians are concerned, he took things too far when he insulted medu vada, sambhar and nariyal chutney. When a Mumbai resident and Twitter user, who goes by the name Rameez, asked Gordon Ramsay to rate his dish, here's what he replied:Ouch! Those were harsh words.It wasn't long before the collective wrath of Indians and Indian-food-lovers made itself felt on Twitter.Here's how people reacted to the chef's unsavoury tweet:However, Rameez seemed happy just by the fact that South Indian food was acknowledged on an international platform:What do you think of Gordon Ramsay's reply? Do let us know using the comments section below.