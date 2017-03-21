Google Doodle Celebrates Nowruz, The Persian New Year

The Google Doodle on March 21 is a celebration of the Iranian or Persian New Year, popularly referred to as 'Nowruz'. It is celebrated around the time when the days start getting longer, a phenomena known as vernal equinox. Geographically, the festival marks the arrival of spring in the northern hemisphere and thus, usually occurs around March 21. The moment the sun crosses the celestial equator and equalized day and night is calculated exactly every year, and families gather together to celebrate and observe the rituals.Nowruz is predominantly celebrated in Western and Central Asia, the Balkans and the Middle East. Many countries, including Afghanistan, Turkmenistan, and Iraq, celebrate Nowruz as a public holiday. Iran offers a 14-day long vacation for schools and universities on the occasion of Nowruz.The Canadian parliament, led by Prime Minister Stephen Harper, enacted a legislation to add Nowruz to the country's national calendar in 2009.Generally, the festival is celebrated around a bonfire by people of Iranian (or Persian)-origin. Flowers, decorations and delicacies mark the arrival of the Iranian New Year Nowruz.In India, it is considered to be a joyous and holy occasion in Parsi community.The Parsi community, predominantly situated in Maharashtra and Gujarat, has considerable contribution to the history and development of India across various fields. From freedom fighters Dadabhai Naoroji and Bhikaiji Cama; scientists Homi Bhabha and Cyrus Chothia; industrial leaders such as the Tata and Godrej family; military icons in Sam Manekshaw and FN Billimoria; to the likes of entertainers in Boman Irani, Cyrus Broacha and Zubin Mehta and jurists Fali Nariman and Soli Sorabjee.