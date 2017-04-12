Gold Bars Worth 2 Million Pounds Found In Iraqi Tank Bought Off eBay

NEW DELHI: Two restorers investigating an old Iraqi tank from the gulf war pretty much hit the mother lode when they found five gold bars worth two million pounds hiding inside it. A video shared on YouTube channel 'Tanks-a lot' shows the exact moment the men made this incredible find. "Is that what I think it is?" asks military enthusiast Nick Mead in the video as his friend pulls put a 5 kg gold bar from the tank.
According to The Sun, Mr Mead was recording mechanic Todd Chamberlain looking inside the diesel tank of the combat vehicle. He says in the video that they were hoping to find guns in the compartment since they had already found ammunition in it. To their utter surprise, however, they found not one but five gold bars inside it instead.
Mr Mead had found the tank on eBay for 30,000 pounds, reports DailyMail. Talk about hitting the jackpot! But the question is - do they get to keep their find?
"We've got to ring the police. I don't know whether this is hundreds or thousands or millions of pounds worth. But one thing is for certain, I don't want it lying around my office," Mr Mead says in the video, adding: "We'll get a receipt and hopefully, just hopefully, we'll get to keep it." He then calls up the police.
"Bear in mind the tank could easily have been involved with the invasion of Kuwait and the defence of Iraqi before it was captured by the British army and brought back to the UK as a trophy of war," says the video description on YouTube.
None-the-less, their find seems quite amazing. Take a look at the video below:
"I hope your honesty pays off and you get hopefully all of your gold back. You are a rare breed my friend," says one commenter on YouTube.
What would you have done if you found yourself in their situation? Tell us using the comments section below.