Goa Holiday Photos On A Wedding Lehnga? This Bride Really Did It

A bride included photos of her trip to Goa on her wedding lehnga New Delhi: High school sweethearts Astha Arora and Aziz Arora got married in January this year at a lavish



Astha, who is a stylist by profession, used the Goa trip as her inspiration for her sangeet lehnga and it is now now the talk of the wedding world. The lehnga was designed with the help of her mother.



She recreated the photos from the trip by weaving them onto the lehnga, like this photo of them at the beach.



Their names scribbled on sand also made it to her outfit.



And even candid moments like these.



This was her final look on the sangeet function



Move over getting your partner's name written in henna on your hands because this is hard to top.



