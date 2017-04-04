Goa Holiday Photos On A Wedding Lehnga? This Bride Really Did It

Goa Holiday Photos On A Wedding Lehnga? This Bride Really Did It

A bride included photos of her trip to Goa on her wedding lehnga

New Delhi:  High school sweethearts Astha Arora and Aziz Arora got married in January this year at a lavish wedding in the capital. But things didn't come easy for the couple. After a 7-year-long distance relationship, the two were to get married in August 2016 and Astha was supposed to move to Canada with Aziz. But after Astha's visa to Canada was rejected and other hiccups, they were forced to postpone their wedding date. To get away from all the stress, the couple took a trip to Goa which turned out to be the most memorable trip of their lives. It was after this trip the two decided to stay in India and spend their lives together.

Astha, who is a stylist by profession, used the Goa trip as her inspiration for her sangeet lehnga and it is now now the talk of the wedding world. The lehnga was designed with the help of her mother.

She recreated the photos from the trip by weaving them onto the lehnga, like this photo of them at the beach.
 
lehnga with love story

Their names scribbled on sand also made it to her outfit.
 
lehnga with love story

And even candid moments like these.
 
lehnga with love story

This was her final look on the sangeet function
 
 
 

Move over getting your partner's name written in henna on your hands because this is hard to top.

You can read their story here

