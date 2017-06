The sinkhole appeared on a pavement in China and kept expanding

A massive sinkhole ate a major chunk of a road in China. The sinkhole appeared on a street in Nangtong in Eastern China on Saturday.

As it continued to expand, the sinkhole swallowed a tree on the pavement. The sinkhole also exposed a broken underground water line.

Video even captured the moment the minivan fell into the sinkhole. No injuries were reported in the incident.

The video has been viewed nearly 3 lakh times since Sunday.







