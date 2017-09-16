Giant QR Code Of Over One Lakh Trees Built In This Village The giant QR code is built with over 1,30,000 Chinese juniper trees

Built in Xilinshui, Baoding City in China's Hebei Province, the QR code links to the official WeChat tourism account of the village



The giant QR code is built with over 1,30,000 Chinese juniper trees and sprawls across a 227 meter field



According to



Will this promotional tactic help bring in more tourists, only time will tell.



In a bid to promote local tourism, a village in China has built a huge QR code that can be scanned from the sky. Pictures circulating on social media show the giant QR code that is made from over one lakh trees.Built in Xilinshui, Baoding City in China's Hebei Province, the QR code links to the official WeChat tourism account of the village, reports CGTN . Interested tourists can then find information about the village through the code.The giant QR code is built with over 1,30,000 Chinese juniper trees and sprawls across a 227 meter field, reports Shanghai Expat According to South China Morning Post , Xilinshui was named 'the most beautiful village in Hebei' back in 2015. The village was granted 1.1 million yuan ($168,000) by the government for development and renovation purposes.Will this promotional tactic help bring in more tourists, only time will tell.Click for more trending news