Giant QR Code Of Over One Lakh Trees Built In This Village

The giant QR code is built with over 1,30,000 Chinese juniper trees

Offbeat | | Updated: September 16, 2017 11:16 IST
Interested tourists can find information about the village through the code.

In a bid to promote local tourism, a village in China has built a huge QR code that can be scanned from the sky. Pictures circulating on social media show the giant QR code that is made from over one lakh trees.

Built in Xilinshui, Baoding City in China's Hebei Province, the QR code links to the official WeChat tourism account of the village, reports CGTN. Interested tourists can then find information about the village through the code.

The giant QR code is built with over 1,30,000 Chinese juniper trees and sprawls across a 227 meter field, reports Shanghai Expat.
 
china qr code

According to South China Morning Post, Xilinshui was named 'the most beautiful village in Hebei' back in 2015. The village was granted 1.1 million yuan ($168,000) by the government for development and renovation purposes.

Will this promotional tactic help bring in more tourists, only time will tell.

ChinaQR Codes

