Giant QR Code Of Over One Lakh Trees Built In This Village

Built in Xilinshui, Baoding City in China's Hebei Province, the QR code links to the official WeChat tourism account of the village, reports CGTN. Interested tourists can then find information about the village through the code.
The giant QR code is built with over 1,30,000 Chinese juniper trees and sprawls across a 227 meter field, reports Shanghai Expat.
According to South China Morning Post, Xilinshui was named 'the most beautiful village in Hebei' back in 2015. The village was granted 1.1 million yuan ($168,000) by the government for development and renovation purposes.
Will this promotional tactic help bring in more tourists, only time will tell.
