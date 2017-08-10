Giant Inflatable Chicken Outside White House Looks A Lot Like Trump

"Trump is too chicken to release his tax returns, to stand up to Putin," he told the local media.
"We are out here to criticise our president for being weak and ineffective as a leader and being too afraid to release his tax returns, too afraid to stand up to Putin and now engaged in a game of chicken with Kim Jong Un," Mr Brar was quoted as saying by the Washington Examiner.
The documentary filmmaker, placed the "Chicken Don" in the lawn, just south of the White House and near the Washington Monument with due permission from the National Park Service and the Secret Service.
"The tallest thing they usually allow on the Ellipse is the national Christmas tree," he said. "They gave me a waiver for the 30-foot tall Chicken Don."
And the chicken was ruling the roost on social media as #TrumpChicken was the top trend on Twitter in US.
"Trump Chicken" stood tall, had a crowd in Washington that loved him, and didn't say a word.— Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) August 9, 2017
He already had a better 2017 than Real Trump.
BREAKING: Approval rating for inflated #TrumpChicken now at 98%. pic.twitter.com/NmjIXmxfQA— The Hummingbird (@SaysHummingbird) August 9, 2017
Quite the metaphor for this presidency. @realDonaldTrump#TrumpChickenpic.twitter.com/TqnkuoaSW5— Julie Sledjeski (@julie_dots) August 10, 2017
Now we have a real President. #TrumpChickenpic.twitter.com/9ZOveqPmfV— Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) August 9, 2017
The #TrumpChicken has better hair than @realDonaldTrumppic.twitter.com/5kvBNGvc9H— Scott Dworkin (@funder) August 10, 2017
#TrumpChicken won the popular vote in a landslide. pic.twitter.com/DILU03ofAH— Marie Connor (@thistallawkgirl) August 9, 2017
Can #TrumpChicken be our president? pic.twitter.com/RvMgm2IZLp— Brandon Besserer (@BrandonBesserer) August 9, 2017
Love the #TrumpChicken.Love the young man who set it up. Love that we live in a country where this can be done!! Cluck Cluck Don CLUCK CLUCK pic.twitter.com/Pyu7te0lUm— Peggy Glynn (@pglynn61) August 9, 2017
The angry-looking chicken which has golden-orange hair and hand gestures in Trump's style is available for purchase on eBay for $1,500.
Early this year, Mr Brar started an online fundraising campaign for this unique protest.
The US President, however, missed the unique protest as he is away at his "working vacation" at his golf course in Bedminster, New Jersey. His absence probably made Brar's protest easier.
"I realised it's actually better, because the symbolism works and the Secret Service won't be as jumpy," Brar said.
(With inputs from PTI)
Click for more trending news