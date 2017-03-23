Giant Iguana Interrupts Miami Open Tennis Match, The Internet Goes Wild

when you REALLY want to find out what the score is of the Tommy Haas match pic.twitter.com/uVax0KsTrg— Ricky Dimon (@Dimonator) March 22, 2017
Iguana comes up short in the Long Jump at the @MiamiOpen Track and Field Championships pic.twitter.com/evWoTU5tz0— Ricky Dimon (@Dimonator) March 22, 2017
Officials first tried to shoo the iguana away with a towel but it refused to budge. When the chair umpire told the tennis players that they would resume play with the iguana sitting on the scoreboard, Vesely refused. "I can't concentrate," Vesely was caught on camera telling the umpire. He was supposed to return Haas' serve from the iguana's side of the court.
Iguana on court....he just wants a wildcard to Indian Wells next year, Tommy!! #MiamiOpenpic.twitter.com/oeyGKNQlHO— Tennis Inside Out (@TennisInsideOut) March 22, 2017
i cannot stop watching this iguana scamper across a tennis courthttps://t.co/pwt9krAajSpic.twitter.com/xVTbJrQLRn— whitney (@its_whitney) March 22, 2017
Meanwhile Haas found the interruption to be hilarious and whipped out his mobile phone to take a quick selfie.
Haas gets a selfie with the Iguana this is insane ! pic.twitter.com/nJhjNTW6KU— Joe C (@ProdigyRep) March 22, 2017
Talking to reporters later, Haas said "Maybe the iguana got the note that this is most likely the last time I'm playing here, and he wanted to say 'Hi'...It was nice for him to stop by. Good-looking iguana."
"It was nice for (Iggy) to stop by. Good looking iguana." -- @tommyhaas13pic.twitter.com/ASynD4ZwoF— Miami Open (@MiamiOpen) March 22, 2017
Officials eventually carried the iguana away from the court, wrapped in a towel. It only took eight minutes.
But not before he made plenty of fans
Haas vs. Iguana pic.twitter.com/5GkD4MC05Z— Ricky Dimon (@Dimonator) March 22, 2017
Best iguana I've ever seen in my life tbh. Very assertive, calm under pressure, good movement. Hope it comes back next yr #miamiopen#tennis— Codrut (@CodrutBaciu) March 22, 2017
Watch some of the funniest moments of the iguana "invasion" here:
Iggy the iguana definitely got more than his 15 minutes of fame.