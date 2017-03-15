Get Back At Twitter Trolls - By Donating To Charity With New App

The company calls it "retaliatory giving." According to the website, "Trigger was founded as a way to vent frustration on social media in regards to aggravating posts by doing something positive donating."
The process of donating is simple enough. Every time you see a post that angers you, or one that inspires you, all you have to do is tweet a response with the Twitter handle of the organisation you want to donate to, the amount and the hashtage #triggergive.
As of now, the app is only available in the US. Users can donate to any US-based non-profits they wish to.
According to Mashable, Trigger creator Isaac Alfton says, "Sometimes you're angry after reading these posts and want to donate - and that's OK. Why not make something positive out of your anger?"
So go ahead and be trigger-happy - in a positive way!