What Happened When George Clooney Met This Grandma On The Red Carpet Find out what this sweet grandmother told George Clooney at the Toronto International Film Festival. It made the actor smile.

The photo shows Ontario resident Elfriede Wolf firmly clasping Mr Clooney's hand while cupping his chiselled chin and looking into his eyes.



Ms Wolf tells Canada's



Ms Wolf says a startled Mr Clooney replied with an "Oh my God."



He then smiled and reached over to clasp her hand. That's when she grabbed his chin.



"He is very handsome," she tells the



The photo, taken by a TIFF photographer, was posted on TIFF's official Twitter account with the caption: "FYI: Your Nonna found George and told him he wasn't eating enough." Nonna is the Italian word for grandmother.

FYI: Your Nonna found George and told him he wasn't eating enough.



George Clooney at the #TIFF17 SUBURBICON premiere. pic.twitter.com/oaolVgjPwE — TIFF (@TIFF_NET) September 10, 2017

"That's adorable," tweeted one person. "Even George knows real Nonnas squeeze faces! Good for both of them," tweeted another.



On Reddit, people had plenty of fun with the viral photo. Take a look:





Mr Clooney was at the film festival to promote his latest film, Suburbicon.



