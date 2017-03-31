Game Of Thrones Season 7 Trailer: Jon Snow, Daenerys And Cersei On White Walker's Watch

Game of Thrones (GoT) Season 7 trailer is finally here, folks! The trailer was released by HBO an hour ago. The 90-second trailer shows Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen and Cersei Lannister taking seats in their thrones, while a song called "Sit Down" plays in the background.
Game of Thrones Season 7 will premiere on July 16 on HBO.
In the trailer, the trio - Snow, Daenerys and Cersei - walk alone in long corridors and sit on their respective thrones. Among the three, Cersei sits on the Iron Throne. Jon seems to be in Winterfell and Daenerys seems to be sitting on a throne of dragonwood - a possible hint about her alliance with the Greyjoys. Towards the end, Cersei lets out a visible breathe and the candles go out, which could mean that the temperatures are already dropping in King's Landing.
The final scene of the GoT season 7 trailer, shows a close-up of White Walker's eye -the crystalline blue eye of the Night King - again a possible reference that everyone in on the White Walker's watch.
The entire trailer mostly shows chairs, candle lights and eyes.
Unlike the previous seasons, which have 10 episodes each, GoT Season 7 will consist of just seven episodes.
Earlier, the GoT's official Facebook page revealed that British singer Ed Sheeran will be a guest starring in Season 7. Sigur Ros and Jim Broadbent too will be performing in the show.
The makers also revealed that Season 8, the final season of Game of Thrones, will have just six episodes. Filming of the final season is now underway.
Watch the Game of Thrones Season 7 below: