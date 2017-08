Game Of Thrones Season 7, Episode 5: 18 Hilarious Tweets

All the funniest tweets about everything that happened on Game of Thrones, season 7, episode 5

Gilly (a woman): Here is some extremely pertinent infor-



Samwell (a man): ALLOW ME TO EXPLAIN HOW AWFUL MY CIRCUMSTANCES ARE - Andrew Gruttadaro (@andrewgrutt) August 14, 2017

Davos: Don't tell anyone that you are Robert Baratheon's son.

Gendry: Hey Jon, im Robert Baratheon's son #gameofthrones#thronesyallpic.twitter.com/zot13om0Be - Caryn Targaryen (@carrieanne07) August 14, 2017

Jon Snow, adds to resume: Father of Dragons #GoTpic.twitter.com/8uoZ7PRfqy - Natasha Powell (@natashapowell) August 14, 2017

Daenerys' obsession with knees and forcing people she's just met to bend them is becoming slightly uncomfortable #DemThrones#GameOfThrones - Alain Pereira (@alainpereira) August 14, 2017

Gendry, jorah, Davos, Thoros, Tormund - thank u for bein on Game Of Thrones I miss u all when u die next week - Max Landis (@Uptomyknees) August 14, 2017

I used to like Game of Thrones for the sex and dragons, now I'm just jealous of everyone's commute times - Brian Gaar (@briangaar) August 14, 2017

what i like about game of thrones is the lack of product placement. sansa never randomly mentions how much she loves her ford fiesta - viking (@NOTVIKING) August 14, 2017

Davos getting from Dragonstone to King's Landing back to Dragonstone to Eastwatch in one #GameOfThrones episode: pic.twitter.com/hvJ793stNi - Jamie Jirak (@JamieCinematics) August 14, 2017

#GameofThrones



Daenerys: I haven't given you permission to leave.



Jon: I don't need your permission... I'M A KING pic.twitter.com/uxQZ2gGo6z- Salim Stark (@SalimAlSamar) August 14, 2017

Me after Daenerys wiped out the Lannister army & she tells me to "BEND THE KNEE" #GameOfThrones#GameOfThronesS7pic.twitter.com/NqEMAQKpZ4 - JB (@Jb_Myers88) August 14, 2017

As the latest episode of Game of Thrones - Eastwatch - premiered a few hours ago, Twitter into overdrive about all the revelations that were made in the much-loved fantasy drama series. Viewers sat on the edge of their seats even as Daenerys said 'bend the knee' for the hundredth time and Samwell Tarly completely ignored Gilly as she made a discovery that's a complete game-changer. So we compiled all the funniest tweets about everything that happened on Game of Thrones, season 7, episode 5 - but don't read if you hate spoilers!On how the conversation between Samwell Tarly and Gilly went downOn Cersei revealing that she's pregnantOn Gendry's returnOn Jon Snow! (Or Jon Targaryen?)On DaenerysOn the scene between Arya and LittlefingerAnd about everything else that went down on Eastwatch