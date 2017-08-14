Game Of Thrones Season 7, Episode 5: 18 Hilarious Tweets

On how the conversation between Samwell Tarly and Gilly went down
Gilly (a woman): Here is some extremely pertinent infor-- Andrew Gruttadaro (@andrewgrutt) August 14, 2017
Samwell (a man): ALLOW ME TO EXPLAIN HOW AWFUL MY CIRCUMSTANCES ARE
*Sam interrupts Gilly while she is about to confirm R+L=J*- Denizcan Targaryen (@MrFilmkritik) August 14, 2017
Me:#GameofThrones#ThronesYallpic.twitter.com/f7qZ1Yfmgx
On Cersei revealing that she's pregnant
*Cersei points to stomach* #GameOfThronespic.twitter.com/UbNdD2mI7p- Spencer Stark (@LifeOfSpencer_) August 14, 2017
Cersei out here like. #ThronesYall#GameOfThronespic.twitter.com/2stfrhHC6i- Suga (@Mahogany_Mama) August 14, 2017
On Gendry's return
When you finally see Gendry #GameOfThronespic.twitter.com/rtJ3kFpG9w- GoT Things (@GoTthings_) August 14, 2017
Davos: Don't tell anyone that you are Robert Baratheon's son.- Caryn Targaryen (@carrieanne07) August 14, 2017
Gendry: Hey Jon, im Robert Baratheon's son #gameofthrones#thronesyallpic.twitter.com/zot13om0Be
On Jon Snow! (Or Jon Targaryen?)
Jon Snow, adds to resume: Father of Dragons #GoTpic.twitter.com/8uoZ7PRfqy- Natasha Powell (@natashapowell) August 14, 2017
It's official...- Angela Belcamino (@AngelaBelcamino) August 14, 2017
Jon Snow = Jon Targaryen#GameOfThronespic.twitter.com/Wyi03VYt1S
On Daenerys
#GameOfThrones#ThronesYall Daenerys: bend the knee or die.- Rashaun Fraser (@Speede_e) August 14, 2017
Dickon: No.
Tyrion: He's the last of his hou--
Daenerys: pic.twitter.com/Bt9EwNSqn9
Daenerys' obsession with knees and forcing people she's just met to bend them is becoming slightly uncomfortable #DemThrones#GameOfThrones- Alain Pereira (@alainpereira) August 14, 2017
On the scene between Arya and Littlefinger
Arya watching Littlefinger like #ThronesYall#GamesOfThronespic.twitter.com/9zeMrEKbOt- Ariel Gray (@ariell_siren) August 14, 2017
Me trying to read the scroll Arya found. #GameOfThronespic.twitter.com/chx6HwdKa4- dalina. (@dalinabr) August 14, 2017
And about everything else that went down on Eastwatch
Gendry, jorah, Davos, Thoros, Tormund - thank u for bein on Game Of Thrones I miss u all when u die next week- Max Landis (@Uptomyknees) August 14, 2017
I used to like Game of Thrones for the sex and dragons, now I'm just jealous of everyone's commute times- Brian Gaar (@briangaar) August 14, 2017
what i like about game of thrones is the lack of product placement. sansa never randomly mentions how much she loves her ford fiesta- viking (@NOTVIKING) August 14, 2017
Davos getting from Dragonstone to King's Landing back to Dragonstone to Eastwatch in one #GameOfThrones episode: pic.twitter.com/hvJ793stNi- Jamie Jirak (@JamieCinematics) August 14, 2017
Daenerys: I haven't given you permission to leave.
Jon: I don't need your permission... I'M A KING pic.twitter.com/uxQZ2gGo6z- Salim Stark (@SalimAlSamar) August 14, 2017
Me after Daenerys wiped out the Lannister army & she tells me to "BEND THE KNEE" #GameOfThrones#GameOfThronesS7pic.twitter.com/NqEMAQKpZ4- JB (@Jb_Myers88) August 14, 2017
Did you enjoy the latest episode of Game of Thrones? Let us know using the comments section below.
Click for more trending news