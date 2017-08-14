Game Of Thrones Season 7, Episode 5: 18 Hilarious Tweets

Warning: This post contains spoilers about Game of Thrones, season 7, episode 5.

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: August 14, 2017 11:11 IST
All the funniest tweets about everything that happened on Game of Thrones, season 7, episode 5

As the latest episode of Game of Thrones - Eastwatch - premiered a few hours ago, Twitter into overdrive about all the revelations that were made in the much-loved fantasy drama series. Viewers sat on the edge of their seats even as Daenerys said 'bend the knee' for the hundredth time and Samwell Tarly completely ignored Gilly as she made a discovery that's a complete game-changer. So we compiled all the funniest tweets about everything that happened on Game of Thrones, season 7, episode 5 - but don't read if you hate spoilers!

On how the conversation between Samwell Tarly and Gilly went down
 
On Cersei revealing that she's pregnant
 
On Gendry's return
 
On Jon Snow! (Or Jon Targaryen?)
 
On Daenerys
 
On the scene between Arya and Littlefinger
 
And about everything else that went down on Eastwatch
 
Did you enjoy the latest episode of Game of Thrones? Let us know using the comments section below.

