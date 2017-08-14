Game Of Thrones Season 7, Episode 5: 18 Hilarious Tweets

All the funniest tweets about everything that happened on Game of Thrones, season 7, episode 5

Gilly (a woman): Here is some extremely pertinent infor-



Samwell (a man): ALLOW ME TO EXPLAIN HOW AWFUL MY CIRCUMSTANCES ARE - Andrew Gruttadaro (@andrewgrutt) August 14, 2017

Davos: Don't tell anyone that you are Robert Baratheon's son.

Gendry: Hey Jon, im Robert Baratheon's son #gameofthrones#thronesyallpic.twitter.com/zot13om0Be - Caryn Targaryen (@carrieanne07) August 14, 2017

Jon Snow, adds to resume: Father of Dragons #GoTpic.twitter.com/8uoZ7PRfqy - Natasha Powell (@natashapowell) August 14, 2017

Daenerys' obsession with knees and forcing people she's just met to bend them is becoming slightly uncomfortable #DemThrones#GameOfThrones - Alain Pereira (@alainpereira) August 14, 2017

Gendry, jorah, Davos, Thoros, Tormund - thank u for bein on Game Of Thrones I miss u all when u die next week - Max Landis (@Uptomyknees) August 14, 2017

I used to like Game of Thrones for the sex and dragons, now I'm just jealous of everyone's commute times - Brian Gaar (@briangaar) August 14, 2017

what i like about game of thrones is the lack of product placement. sansa never randomly mentions how much she loves her ford fiesta - viking (@NOTVIKING) August 14, 2017

Davos getting from Dragonstone to King's Landing back to Dragonstone to Eastwatch in one #GameOfThrones episode: pic.twitter.com/hvJ793stNi - Jamie Jirak (@JamieCinematics) August 14, 2017

#GameofThrones



Daenerys: I haven't given you permission to leave.



Jon: I don't need your permission... I'M A KING pic.twitter.com/uxQZ2gGo6z- Salim Stark (@SalimAlSamar) August 14, 2017

Me after Daenerys wiped out the Lannister army & she tells me to "BEND THE KNEE" #GameOfThrones#GameOfThronesS7pic.twitter.com/NqEMAQKpZ4 - JB (@Jb_Myers88) August 14, 2017