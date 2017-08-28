Game Of Thrones Finale Is Trending. Here Are The Funniest Twitter Reactions

The Game of Thrones season 7 finale gave fans some much-needed, much-awaited plot twists

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: August 28, 2017 11:00 IST
How fans reacted to the Game of Thrones season 7 finale.

The much-awaited Game of Thrones season 7 finale finally aired at 7.30 this morning, and if you haven't watched it yet, we're warning you - avert your eyes, because this post contains spoilers.

If you're still here - whew! What an episode that was, right?

The Game of Thrones season 7 finale - The Dragon and the Wolf - aired today and gave fans some much-needed, much-awaited plot twists. From Petyr Baelish meeting his end to Jonaerys finally happening, it had everything that fans had been rooting for - and a lot of things they weren't rooting for. With the hashtag 'Game of Thrones finale' trending on Twitter and giving us some hilarious tweets, we decided to compile the best ones for you to see:

On *that* scene between Daenerys and Jon Snow aka Aegon Targaryen
 
To Littlefinger's death, which, frankly, we had all been waiting for
 
Fans are really worried about Tormund, but it hasn't killed their sense of humour
 
 
And the epic last scene
 
Aptly summarizing how people felt:
 
Did you enjoy the GoT season finale? Let us know using the comments section below.

