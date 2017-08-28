Game Of Thrones Finale Is Trending. Here Are The Funniest Twitter Reactions

If you're still here - whew! What an episode that was, right?
The Game of Thrones season 7 finale - The Dragon and the Wolf - aired today and gave fans some much-needed, much-awaited plot twists. From Petyr Baelish meeting his end to Jonaerys finally happening, it had everything that fans had been rooting for - and a lot of things they weren't rooting for. With the hashtag 'Game of Thrones finale' trending on Twitter and giving us some hilarious tweets, we decided to compile the best ones for you to see:
On *that* scene between Daenerys and Jon Snow aka Aegon Targaryen
Danny after seeing 8inches of snow. #GameOfThronesFinale#GameOfThrones#incestpic.twitter.com/AsLv6qTt2i- Ivan.z (@ivan_zendejas) August 28, 2017
Daenerys: I can't bear children- Jasmine Peshi (@jasminepeshi) August 28, 2017
Jon: *challenge accepted* #GameOfThrones#GameOfThronesFinalepic.twitter.com/mQ1pdeFg1J
To Littlefinger's death, which, frankly, we had all been waiting for
Littlefinger: None of you were there!- boneless dragon (@i_sophos) August 28, 2017
Bran: Actually...#gameofthrones#gameofthronesfinalepic.twitter.com/lTaXvtCm2k
Fans are really worried about Tormund, but it hasn't killed their sense of humour
Tormund needs to check in as safe on Facebook so we know he's okay #GameofThronesFinale#ThronesYall- Azra (@Azraaaaaaaaaaa) August 28, 2017
Tormund & Beric when they saw the Ice Dragon.... #DemThrones#ThronesYallpic.twitter.com/D9JMRA3Fqi- bigmike (@mikelowkey) August 28, 2017
Me: "I need a bereavement day."- Sarah Daly (@SarahDalyCJ) August 28, 2017
Boss: "I'm sorry for your loss."
Me: "Thank you. My...cousin, Tormund, was a good man." #GameOfThronespic.twitter.com/8K46pHJDSH
And the epic last scene
Bran the Builder: "no one will get through this wall!"- Benjamin Peden (@peden_benjamin) August 28, 2017
Viserion: #GameOfThronesFinalepic.twitter.com/V7gOo6KEAY
The Seven Kingdoms right now #GameOfThronesFinalepic.twitter.com/b0Jxp5dyPR- Tommy Kane (@T_Kane23) August 28, 2017
Aptly summarizing how people felt:
After tonight's episode I will need approximately 3 - 5 business days to adjust and return to my normal self #GameOfThronesFinale- Rachel Herpst (@TheColorHerple) August 28, 2017
Me to my #HBO Now subscription. #GameOfThrones#GoTS7pic.twitter.com/hWsxnsNojK- Brandon Pfeltz (@Brandinian) August 28, 2017
Did you enjoy the GoT season finale? Let us know using the comments section below.
