Game Of Thrones Finale Is Trending. Here Are The Funniest Twitter Reactions

Tormund needs to check in as safe on Facebook so we know he's okay #GameofThronesFinale#ThronesYall - Azra (@Azraaaaaaaaaaa) August 28, 2017

Me: "I need a bereavement day."

Boss: "I'm sorry for your loss."

Me: "Thank you. My...cousin, Tormund, was a good man." #GameOfThronespic.twitter.com/8K46pHJDSH - Sarah Daly (@SarahDalyCJ) August 28, 2017

Bran the Builder: "no one will get through this wall!"

Viserion: #GameOfThronesFinalepic.twitter.com/V7gOo6KEAY - Benjamin Peden (@peden_benjamin) August 28, 2017

After tonight's episode I will need approximately 3 - 5 business days to adjust and return to my normal self #GameOfThronesFinale - Rachel Herpst (@TheColorHerple) August 28, 2017

The much-awaited Game of Thrones season 7 finale finally aired at 7.30 this morning, and if you haven't watched it yet, we're warning you - avert your eyes, because this post contains spoilers.If you're still here - whew! What an episode that was, right?The Game of Thrones season 7 finale - The Dragon and the Wolf - aired today and gave fans some much-needed, much-awaited plot twists. From Petyr Baelish meeting his end to Jonaerys finally happening, it had everything that fans had been rooting for - and a lot of things they weren't rooting for. With the hashtag 'Game of Thrones finale' trending on Twitter and giving us some hilarious tweets, we decided to compile the best ones for you to see:On *that* scene between Daenerys and Jon Snow aka Aegon TargaryenTo Littlefinger's death, which, frankly, we had all been waiting forFans are really worried about Tormund, but it hasn't killed their sense of humourAnd the epic last sceneAptly summarizing how people felt: