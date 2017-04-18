From POTUS To 'Instagram Husband'. How Life's Changed For Barack Obama

Because behind every gorgeous Instagram photo is an 'Instagram husband.'

Barack Obama is an Instagram Husband pic.twitter.com/OouLr7bjT2 - Madeline Hill (@mad_hill) April 16, 2017

Barack: "Why do you want the photo taken in square mode?"



Michelle: "Just do it." - Madeline Hill (@mad_hill) April 16, 2017

Michelle: "Do you like Valencia?"



Barack: "Who is that?" - Madeline Hill (@mad_hill) April 17, 2017

.@BarackObama@MichelleObama let me help you pick a filter - Madeline Hill (@mad_hill) April 17, 2017

@mad_hill this is president obama right now pic.twitter.com/Bg5XUH3jAd - Gerald Kelley (@ALL_PRO_G) April 17, 2017

"Barack. Get my good side" - Michelle RT @mad_hill: Barack Obama is an Instagram Husband pic.twitter.com/7cdjC50Nx4 - [YO]s Truly (@LifeAsKing) April 17, 2017

@mad_hill OMG this is too sweet. Love that they are being normal tourists (as normal as a yacht cruise can be)! #youposeMichelle! - Mary Spano (@MarySpano) April 17, 2017