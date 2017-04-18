From POTUS To 'Instagram Husband'. How Life's Changed For Barack Obama

Because behind every gorgeous Instagram photo is an 'Instagram husband.'

NEW DELHI:  As if the world needed any more confirmation that Barack Obama and Michelle Obama are #couplegoals personified, here's definitive proof. Since their leaving the White House, a few pictures of both the former US president and former first lady have gone viral - most of which are from their holidays together. First a picture of Obama wearing his cap backwards sent social media into a tizzy and then a picture of Michelle wearing her hair in an all-natural look created a buzz. This time the photo that's captured everyone's attention shows the lovely couple on a yacht. And it's because of this picture that the Internet's dubbed former POTUS, an 'Instagram husband'.

Before we go any further, here's what an 'Instagram husband' is. You must've heard the saying that "behind every successful man there's a woman." So, much in the same way, behind every gorgeous Instagram photo is... well... an 'Instagram husband.' The term popularly defines the person, man or woman, who stands holding the phone camera while his or her significant other poses in front of it.

And this picture of the Obamas going viral shows exactly that. Notice how Obama is clicking a picture of Michelle on the yacht?
 
The picture has gone insanely viral since it was tweeted on April 17. It has collected over one lakh 'likes' and almost 30,000 retweets so far - and very much counting.

Not only this, the Twitter user who tweeted the pictures also shared what she thought must've been the conversation between the two.
 
People couldn't help share their thoughts on the.
 
The Obamas were onboard business magnate David Geffen's superyacht Rising Sun, reports Daily Mail. They were joined by celebrities such as talk show host Oprah Winfrey, Hollywood actor Tom Hanks and singer Bruce Springsteen, among others.

