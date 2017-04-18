From POTUS To 'Instagram Husband'. How Life's Changed For Barack Obama

Before we go any further, here's what an 'Instagram husband' is. You must've heard the saying that "behind every successful man there's a woman." So, much in the same way, behind every gorgeous Instagram photo is... well... an 'Instagram husband.' The term popularly defines the person, man or woman, who stands holding the phone camera while his or her significant other poses in front of it.
And this picture of the Obamas going viral shows exactly that. Notice how Obama is clicking a picture of Michelle on the yacht?
Barack Obama is an Instagram Husband pic.twitter.com/OouLr7bjT2- Madeline Hill (@mad_hill) April 16, 2017
The picture has gone insanely viral since it was tweeted on April 17. It has collected over one lakh 'likes' and almost 30,000 retweets so far - and very much counting.
Not only this, the Twitter user who tweeted the pictures also shared what she thought must've been the conversation between the two.
Barack: "Why do you want the photo taken in square mode?"- Madeline Hill (@mad_hill) April 16, 2017
Michelle: "Just do it."
Michelle: "Do you like Valencia?"- Madeline Hill (@mad_hill) April 17, 2017
Barack: "Who is that?"
.@BarackObama@MichelleObama let me help you pick a filter- Madeline Hill (@mad_hill) April 17, 2017
People couldn't help share their thoughts on the.
@mad_hill this is president obama right now pic.twitter.com/Bg5XUH3jAd- Gerald Kelley (@ALL_PRO_G) April 17, 2017
@mad_hill@ACHIRD_ i love him pic.twitter.com/IEYsiWcfRe- maddie (@offlinemoon) April 17, 2017
@mad_hill@heyshaelyn They're never coming back, are they?- MazelTov Cocktail (@jamesmeisler) April 17, 2017
@jamesmeisler@mad_hill@heyshaelyn It's too late. They've officially moved on after the break up- lexx (@misslexxmarie) April 17, 2017
@mad_hill@AkilahObviously Come Back!!! Agggh!!!! pic.twitter.com/ZMzTh0d584- ultramagnetic (@ultramagnetic) April 17, 2017
"Barack. Get my good side" - Michelle RT @mad_hill: Barack Obama is an Instagram Husband pic.twitter.com/7cdjC50Nx4- [YO]s Truly (@LifeAsKing) April 17, 2017
@mad_hill OMG this is too sweet. Love that they are being normal tourists (as normal as a yacht cruise can be)! #youposeMichelle!- Mary Spano (@MarySpano) April 17, 2017
The Obamas were onboard business magnate David Geffen's superyacht Rising Sun, reports Daily Mail. They were joined by celebrities such as talk show host Oprah Winfrey, Hollywood actor Tom Hanks and singer Bruce Springsteen, among others.
