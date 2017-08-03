Friendship Day 2017: Wishes, Quotes, Messages To Share With Your Besties

Whether it's your chaddi buddy or langotiya yaar, your bestie at work or that friend who lives halfway across the world, Friendship Day is the perfect excuse to get in touch and celebrate your friendship. In India, Friendship Day is usually celebrated on the first Sunday in August. This year, Friendship Day will be celebrated on August 6. We've rounded up some of the sweetest and funniest Friendship Day wishes for you to send your friends on WhatsApp and Facebook or via SMS. So, pick up that phone and relive the wonderful memories you shared with your BFF, even if you can't be together on the special day.Here are 15 messages you can send your friends on Friendship Day this year. We've also included five of our favourite GIFs, in case that's more your style."Friends are the family you choose. Happy Friendship Day!""Sometimes me think, 'What is friend?' Then me say, 'Friend is someone to share the last cookie with.'" - Cookie Monster"Friendship isn't about who you've known the longest, it's about who walked in to your life, said 'I'm here for you,' and proved it. Happy Friendship Day!"

via GIPHY

"Friends are the most important ingredient in this recipe of life. Happy Friendship Day!""I get by with a little help from my friends." - The Beatles"We'll be friends forever, won't we, Pooh?" asked Piglet. "Even longer," Pooh answered." - Winnie The Pooh

via GIPHY

"Friendship is born at that moment when one person says to another, 'What! You too? I thought I was the only one." - CS Lewis"Friends give you a shoulder to cry on. But best friends are ready with a shovel to hurt the person that made you cry.""A friend is someone who knows all about you and loves you anyway! Thanks for being my friend! Happy Friendship Day"

via GIPHY

"We are best friends. If you fall, I will pick you up...after I'm done laughing! Happy Friendship Day!""A friend is someone who knows the song in your heart, and can sing it back to you when you have forgotten the words. Happy Friendship Day!""Best friends make good times better and hard times easier! Thanks for being my BFF! Happy Friendship Day!"

via GIPHY

"A good friend is like a four-leaf clover; hard to find and lucky to have." - Irish Proverb"A friend is one who believes in you when you have ceased to believe in yourself.""A hug is worth a thousand words. A friend is worth more. Happy Friendship Day!"

via GIPHY