Friendship Day 2017: The Top Friendships In Pop Culture From Harry, Ron and Hermione to Jai and Veeru...

27 Shares EMAIL PRINT Friendship Day 2017: The most iconic friendships in pop culture, all in one list!



Jai and Veeru in Sholay: The kind of friendship that legends (and super duper Bollywood hits) are made of.



Harry, Ron and Hermione in the Harry Potter series: After all, there are some things you can't do without ending up liking each other, and knocking a 12-foot troll out is one of them - as best exemplified by this trio.



All the friends in F.R.I.E.N.D.S.: Because you can trust that on a bad day, Monica, Rachel, Ross, Phoebe, Chandler and Joey from this endearing and enduring TV series will be there for you!



Rahul and Anjali in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai: For the friends who taught us that pyaar dosti hai - love is friendship.



Betty and Veronica from Archie Comics: It may not always be sisters before misters for these two, but in the end, they always come through for each other.



Calvin and Hobbes from Calvin and Hobbes: Because sometimes you need imaginary friends. And a very wise old man once said, "Of course it's all happening inside your head, Harry, but why on earth should that mean that it is not real?" (Dumbledore said it, of course)



Akash, Sameer and Sid from Dil Chahta Hai: The trio that brought bromance to the big screen - and defined friendship for an entire generation.



PS: Let your friends know how much they mean to you by sharing these



Click for more





With Friendship Day fast approaching, we decided to round up the top 7 friendships that have stood the test of time - in pop culture. From Harry, Ron and Hermione to Jai and Veeru, these friendships have exemplified what it means to be a true friend. So celebrate Friendship Day with some of the best friends in literature and cinema - and do take a look at the list to tell us, using the comments section below, which of these best defines you and your besties. And happy Friendship Day! :)Jai and Veeru in Sholay: The kind of friendship that legends (and super duper Bollywood hits) are made of.Harry, Ron and Hermione in the Harry Potter series: After all, there are some things you can't do without ending up liking each other, and knocking a 12-foot troll out is one of them - as best exemplified by this trio.All the friends in F.R.I.E.N.D.S.: Because you can trust that on a bad day, Monica, Rachel, Ross, Phoebe, Chandler and Joey from this endearing and enduring TV series will be there for you!Rahul and Anjali in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai: For the friends who taught us that pyaar dosti hai - love is friendship.Betty and Veronica from Archie Comics: It may not always be sisters before misters for these two, but in the end, they always come through for each other.Calvin and Hobbes from Calvin and Hobbes: Because sometimes you need imaginary friends. And a very wise old man once said, "Of course it's all happening inside your head, Harry, but why on earth should that mean that it is not real?" (Dumbledore said it, of course)Akash, Sameer and Sid from Dil Chahta Hai: The trio that brought bromance to the big screen - and defined friendship for an entire generation.PS: Let your friends know how much they mean to you by sharing these beautiful friendship quotes with them.Click for more trending news