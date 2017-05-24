Former White House Photographer Seems To Be Trolling Donald Trump. Again

Seemingly delivering a subtle burn after these back-to-back controversial moments, Mr Souza posted this photo of the Obamas -
Captioned "Holding hands," the picture, shared some 17 hours before writing this, has collected over 1.9 lakh 'likes' on Instagram. Netizens were quick to notice Mr Souza's trolling of President Trump.
"Honestly Pete Souza you are the King of shades," says an Instagram user on the post. "Nobody trolls better than Pete!" says another.
"I think this may be my favorite of his burns so far!" says a commenter. "You're my hero," says another.
Pete Souza, who currently enjoys a following of over 1.3 million followers on Instagram, has been posting several of such photos. About four days ago, he shared a photo of Obama in the White House and captioned it: "Trying to envision someone six inches taller than President Obama hiding behind the Blue Room curtains." The photo was posted after a New York Times article reported that Former FBI Director James Comey once hid behind the blue curtains in order to avoid President Trump.
"You don't miss a beat, do you?! And I truly hope people got the reference!" says one commenter on the post. "Dude, you are the master of shade. I applaud you," says another.
What do you think of Pete Souza's pictures? Tell us using the comments section below.
