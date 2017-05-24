News Flash
Man shot dead in UP's Saharanpur where caste clashes led to a death on Tuesday

Former White House Photographer Seems To Be Trolling Donald Trump. Again

Pete Souza enjoys a following of over 1.3 million followers on Instagram

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: May 24, 2017 13:58 IST
"Holding hands," Pete Souza captioned this picture of Barack and Michelle Obama.

It's fairly well known now that former official White House photographer Pete Souza has been subtly trolling US President Donald Trump by sharing some perfectly timed throwback photographs of ex-POTUS Barack Obama on his Instagram account. Adding to that list is a new post on the Former First Couple. If you haven't been living under a rock, you may have seen all those videos of US First Lady Melania Trump swatting away her husband's hand during their visit to Israel. The incident was still fresh in the minds of netizens when she did something similar - avoid holding President Trump's hand - moments after they landed in Rome.

Seemingly delivering a subtle burn after these back-to-back controversial moments, Mr Souza posted this photo of the Obamas -
 
 

A post shared by Pete Souza (@petesouza) on


Captioned "Holding hands," the picture, shared some 17 hours before writing this, has collected over 1.9 lakh 'likes' on Instagram. Netizens were quick to notice Mr Souza's trolling of President Trump.

"Honestly Pete Souza you are the King of shades," says an Instagram user on the post. "Nobody trolls better than Pete!" says another.

"I think this may be my favorite of his burns so far!" says a commenter. "You're my hero," says another.

Pete Souza, who currently enjoys a following of over 1.3 million followers on Instagram, has been posting several of such photos. About four days ago, he shared a photo of Obama in the White House and captioned it: "Trying to envision someone six inches taller than President Obama hiding behind the Blue Room curtains." The photo was posted after a New York Times article reported that Former FBI Director James Comey once hid behind the blue curtains in order to avoid President Trump.
 
 

A post shared by Pete Souza (@petesouza) on


"You don't miss a beat, do you?! And I truly hope people got the reference!" says one commenter on the post. "Dude, you are the master of shade. I applaud you," says another.

What do you think of Pete Souza's pictures? Tell us using the comments section below.

