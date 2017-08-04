For NASA's 'Planetary Protection Officer' Job, Letter From A 9-Year-Old He thinks he's suitable for the job because "my sister says I am an alien"

1 Share EMAIL PRINT "I'm sold. Let's get this kid a spacesuit," comments one Redditor on the letter.



In an



Reddit user 'millamber' posted the letter online some 15 hours ago saying, "My friend's son wrote a letter to NASA". It has since collected almost 4,000 upvotes and a ton of comments.



People on Reddit seem quite taken by letter. Here's what some of the comments say:



"This is a better cover letter than many I've seen," says a Reddit user. "It's clear, concise, and makes a strong argument for the applicant. I say we bring him in for an interview," says another.



"I'm sold. Let's get this kid a spacesuit," comments one Redditor. "He's already a Guardian of the Galaxy...NASA should be calling HIM," comments another.



Wonder what NASA has to say about this letter. Guess we'll have to wait and watch.



Click for more





If you spend enough time on the Internet, you probably already know about a cool new job opportunity at NASA. For those who don't, NASA is currently looking for a suitable candidate to take on the role of a 'Planetary Protection Officer'. The position, which entails ' guarding the earth against alien life and vice versa ', has found an enthusiastic applicant - a fourth grader who thinks he's fit for the job.In an adorable letter addressed to 'Dear NASA' , Jack Davis, 9, makes a heartening pitch for the coveted position. He thinks he's suitable for the job and goes on to list all the reasons why he thinks so, chief among them - "my sister says I am an alien." And if you think this is cute, wait till you read the rest of his letter.Reddit user 'millamber' posted the letter online some 15 hours ago saying, "My friend's son wrote a letter to NASA". It has since collected almost 4,000 upvotes and a ton of comments.People on Reddit seem quite taken by letter. Here's what some of the comments say:"This is a better cover letter than many I've seen," says a Reddit user. "It's clear, concise, and makes a strong argument for the applicant. I say we bring him in for an interview," says another."I'm sold. Let's get this kid a spacesuit," comments one Redditor. "He's already a Guardian of the Galaxy...NASA should be calling HIM," comments another.Wonder what NASA has to say about this letter. Guess we'll have to wait and watch.Click for more trending news