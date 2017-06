The man was seen walking on the pavement when the dumpster nearly crushed him

Terrifying footage from Moscow shows a man nearly getting crushed by a huge garbage dumpster. The huge dumpster is seen at the corner of a street when strong winds send it flying like it's paper. The dumpster then lands on the man, seen walking on the pavement, completely engulfing him.

But after a few seconds, he is seen coming out of the dumpster. Several people rush out of buildings to check on the man but he seems unharmed. The dumpster is again blown further by gust before eventually coming to a stop.

Moscow saw a deadly storm on Monday that killed 16 people and caused extensive damage across the city. Local news agencies described the storm as one of the deadliest the city has seen in 100 years.





