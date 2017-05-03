Florals For Spring? Instagram Loves This 'Groundbreaking' Eyeliner Trend

The floral eyeliner trend is taking over Instagram and how!
After some outlandish makeup looks and trends that have taken over Instagram recently (including lollipop lips and feathered eyebrows), here's one that's actually refreshingly pretty. Beauty bloggers and makeup artists are drawing floral designs on their eyelids using coloured eyeliners, and it looks stunning. The vibrant floral eyeliner trend that's taking over Instagram is a must-see. Take a look:
"So unique! I love it!" says one commenter on Instagram
What a rosy picture this paints
A look that's a little more understated
But equally gorgeous
So dreamy
Talk about a makeup trend done right
What do you know? Florals for spring can
be groundbreaking!
via GIPHY
Which of these looks is your favourite? Do let us know using the comments section below.
