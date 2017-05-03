Florals For Spring? Instagram Loves This 'Groundbreaking' Eyeliner Trend

The floral eyeliner trend is taking over Instagram and how!

New Delhi:  After some outlandish makeup looks and trends that have taken over Instagram recently (including lollipop lips and feathered eyebrows), here's one that's actually refreshingly pretty. Beauty bloggers and makeup artists are drawing floral designs on their eyelids using coloured eyeliners, and it looks stunning. The vibrant floral eyeliner trend that's taking over Instagram is a must-see. Take a look:

"So unique! I love it!" says one commenter on Instagram
 
 

A post shared by Elyana Thierry (@elyanathierry) on


What a rosy picture this paints
 
 

A post shared by @sheisalgerian on


A look that's a little more understated
 

But equally gorgeous
 
 

A post shared by Marit Isachsen (@monomolove) on


So dreamy
 
 

A post shared by Marie Appelt (@marieappelt) on


Talk about a makeup trend done right
 
 

A post shared by @hijab.ootds on


What do you know? Florals for spring can be groundbreaking!

via GIPHY


Which of these looks is your favourite? Do let us know using the comments section below.

