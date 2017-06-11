Flock Of Geese Poop On 17 Guests At Disneyland

17 unsuspecting people that included six children were at the receiving end of some geese feces.
On Twitter, the Anaheim Police Department informed of the situation at Disneyland.
11 adults and 6 juveniles impacted. No injuries and no transports. All guests are healthy and happy @Disneyland@AnaheimFire— Anaheim PD (@AnaheimPD) June 10, 2017
Police, firefighters and Hazmat teams were reportedly called in to Disneyland following the incident.
A senior police officer said it was initially reported someone threw human feces on the group.
11 minutes later, Police tweeted again. They clarified it was just bird poop.
With @AnaheimFire at Disney - NO crime occurred - guests hit with fecal matter- appears to be geese that flew over. No injuries— Anaheim PD (@AnaheimPD) June 10, 2017
Disneyland provided the affected guests with a private restroom and clean clothes to change into.
Bet these guests don't think Disneyland is still the 'happiest place on earth'
(With PTI inputs)
