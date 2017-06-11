Flock Of Geese Poop On 17 Guests At Disneyland

17 unsuspecting people including six children were at the receiving end of some geese feces

It was initially thought that someone threw human feces on the group

A flock of geese flying over Disneyland in the US gave visitors more adventure than they bargained for. The birds 'pooped' the party as they defecated on some guests from the sky.

17 unsuspecting people that included six children were at the receiving end of some geese feces.

On Twitter, the Anaheim Police Department informed of the situation at Disneyland.
 
Police, firefighters and Hazmat teams were reportedly called in to Disneyland following the incident.

A senior police officer said it was initially reported someone threw human feces on the group.

11 minutes later, Police tweeted again. They clarified it was just bird poop.
 
Disneyland provided the affected guests with a private restroom and clean clothes to change into.

Bet these guests don't think Disneyland is still the 'happiest place on earth'

via GIPHY


(With PTI inputs)

