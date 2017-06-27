In Bizarre Video, Fish Fights Snake On Land To Avoid Getting Swallowed Caught on camera: A fish fighting a snake

155 Shares EMAIL PRINT Footage captured shows a fish fighting a snake to avoid getting eaten by it.



Watch the strange video below:







Sadly, nobody emerged as the winner in this battle as both the snake and the fish reportedly died in the end.



On YouTube, the video has been viewed over 34,000 times since it was shared four days ago.



Click for more





A bizarre video has emerged from an unnamed village in northeast India which shows a fish fighting a snake on land to avoid getting swallowed by it. The clip shows a fish with its mouth clasped firmly around a snake's head, even as the reptile struggles to break free. According to the video description, the incident was captured on camera by locals of the village. Some even poured water on the fish in an effort to keep it alive.Watch the strange video below:Sadly, nobody emerged as the winner in this battle as both the snake and the fish reportedly died in the end.On YouTube, the video has been viewed over 34,000 times since it was shared four days ago.Click for more trending news