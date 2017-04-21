News Flash
Heart, Be Still. Baby Thrown From Burning Building Caught By Fireman

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: April 21, 2017 19:07 IST
New Delhi:  Amateur footage recorded by an onlooker shows the heart-stopping moment a firefighter caught a baby thrown out from a second floor window. The father of the baby was desperate to save his child as flames quickly filled up their second floor apartment in Dekalb County, Georgia. But luckily for him, firefighter Robert Sutton was there. The quick-thinking firefighter caught the baby as the father tossed him out. The father was also safely rescued from the building.

"He was a little guy, so when I heard his father yelling 'Help', and saw him hanging out the window with the baby in his arms, I just went into action. I just did what any of the other firefighters out here would have done," Sutton told Fox 5 Channel. The firefighter then asked the father to drop the baby and said he was "blessed" to have been in a position to catch the infant. The firefighter, who is a father of two, refused to take credit and said it was possible because of his training.

The moment was caught on camera by Larry Carter, a plumber who was working in the area when the fire broke out. "All of a sudden you heard a man screaming. When I heard there was a baby, my heart started fluttering...one guy just caught it like a football pass. It was something to see," said Mr Carter describing the incident.

Captain at the Dekalb County Fire Department Tom Burrell said he was moved after seeing the video of the rescue. "I just hope that this helps people understand the hard work and training that goes into being a firefighter," he said.

(With inputs from PTI)

