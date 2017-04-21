Heart, Be Still. Baby Thrown From Burning Building Caught By Fireman

"He was a little guy, so when I heard his father yelling 'Help', and saw him hanging out the window with the baby in his arms, I just went into action. I just did what any of the other firefighters out here would have done," Sutton told Fox 5 Channel. The firefighter then asked the father to drop the baby and said he was "blessed" to have been in a position to catch the infant. The firefighter, who is a father of two, refused to take credit and said it was possible because of his training.
Watch the moment here
The moment was caught on camera by Larry Carter, a plumber who was working in the area when the fire broke out. "All of a sudden you heard a man screaming. When I heard there was a baby, my heart started fluttering...one guy just caught it like a football pass. It was something to see," said Mr Carter describing the incident.
Captain at the Dekalb County Fire Department Tom Burrell said he was moved after seeing the video of the rescue. "I just hope that this helps people understand the hard work and training that goes into being a firefighter," he said.
(With inputs from PTI)
Click for more trending stories