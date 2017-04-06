Finished Your Board Exams? Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar Has Advice For You

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: April 06, 2017 17:07 IST
3 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Finished Your Board Exams? Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar Has Advice For You

The post have managed to resonate with quite a few people on Facebook.

NEW DELHI:  All those young women who are heaving a sigh of relief after finishing their board examinations, here's some advice from one of India's top nutritionists for you. In a Facebook post shared recently, Rujuta Diwekar has offered three simple recommendations for female students. Her post, shared some two hours before writing this, has already managed to resonate with quite a few people on the social networking site. It has collected over 4,500 reactions and more than 700 shares so far.

"A note for all girls who just finished taking exams for 10th and 12th standard," she says on Facebook along with her tips.

Ladies, before you make plans to go out to cafes or late night parties, read what Ms Diwekar has to say.

"Run, play and walk around, there will be plenty of time to sit in cafes later," she says one Facebook. This will help "build better bones, stronger spines and ensure pain free periods for the rest of your life."

She also recommends drinking 'aam panha' and going to bed by 10:30, and also explains the benefits of doing so.

Read her post in its entirety below:
 
 
 


"Kaash I knew you while in my teens," says one commenter on Facebook. "Great advice will be sure to share it with my daughter," says another. "Very informative," says a Facebook user. "Much needed advice for girls today!" says another.

What do you think about Rujuta Diwekar's advice? Tell us using the comments section below.

Click here for trending stories

Trending

Share this story on

3 Shares
ALSO READWith Clean Ganga Project Not Delivering, PM Narendra Modi Intervenes: Report
Rujuta DiwekarBoard Examadvice

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live Cricket ScoreNaam ShabanaPoornaThe SalesmanIPL 2017Xiaomi Redmi 4A

................................ Advertisement ................................