Finished Your Board Exams? Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar Has Advice For You

"A note for all girls who just finished taking exams for 10th and 12th standard," she says on Facebook along with her tips.
Ladies, before you make plans to go out to cafes or late night parties, read what Ms Diwekar has to say.
"Run, play and walk around, there will be plenty of time to sit in cafes later," she says one Facebook. This will help "build better bones, stronger spines and ensure pain free periods for the rest of your life."
She also recommends drinking 'aam panha' and going to bed by 10:30, and also explains the benefits of doing so.
Read her post in its entirety below:
"Kaash I knew you while in my teens," says one commenter on Facebook. "Great advice will be sure to share it with my daughter," says another. "Very informative," says a Facebook user. "Much needed advice for girls today!" says another.
What do you think about Rujuta Diwekar's advice? Tell us using the comments section below.
Click here for trending stories