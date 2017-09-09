Feminist Dad Sets 'Rules' For Dating His Daughters. Facebook Post Is Viral "I ain't raising no princesses"

88 Shares EMAIL PRINT Raising a daughter? This dad's viral Facebook post is a must-read



"I'm not raising my little girls to be the kind of women who need their daddy to act like a creepy, possessive badass in order for them to be treated with respect," writes Mr Welch on Facebook. "You will respect them, and if you don't, I promise they won't need my help putting you back in your place."





"I ain't raisin' no princesses," writes Mr Welch in a caption accompanying the viral Facebook post.



Mr Welch and his wife are the parents to two 16-year-olds, a 13-year-old, a 12-year-old and a 7-year old.



"I understand the urge to protect your daughters... But the kind of posturing by fathers of daughters I was specifically responding to had nothing to do with that 'protective instinct' and everything to do with asserting their dominance over women and reinforcing a belief that women need men to take care of them," Mr Welch tells



Response to his feminist guidelines has been "overwhelmingly positive."



"The ONLY way to raise a daughter. They'll be confident and a force to be reckoned with," comments one person on the viral Facebook post.



"Thank you for being a respectful man, and if your daughters are not treated with respect, then I am sure they will tell the creep off," comments another.



"Well...I AM raising a princess, but her 3-year-old self declared she is a Ninja Princess," jokes one person.



"I'd just like to say that the overwhelmingly positive response I've received really gives me a lot of hope for the world my girls live in," Mr Welch tells NDTV.



Click for more





An American dad's Facebook post on the "rules" for dating his daughters has gone viral. J Warren Welch, who is raising five daughters in Jonesborough, Tennessee, posted a set of his "rules" on Facebook that have since been shared over 27,000 times in less than a week. Here's the number one rule a potential suitor must abide by in order to date Mr Welch's daughters: "You'll have to ask them what their rules are." This feminist approach is winning Mr Welch so much love on the Internet."I'm not raising my little girls to be the kind of women who need their daddy to act like a creepy, possessive badass in order for them to be treated with respect," writes Mr Welch on Facebook. "You will respect them, and if you don't, I promise they won't need my help putting you back in your place.""I ain't raisin' no princesses," writes Mr Welch in a caption accompanying the viral Facebook post.Mr Welch and his wife are the parents to two 16-year-olds, a 13-year-old, a 12-year-old and a 7-year old."I understand the urge to protect your daughters... But the kind of posturing by fathers of daughters I was specifically responding to had nothing to do with that 'protective instinct' and everything to do with asserting their dominance over women and reinforcing a belief that women need men to take care of them," Mr Welch tells TODAY Parents Response to his feminist guidelines has been "overwhelmingly positive.""The ONLY way to raise a daughter. They'll be confident and a force to be reckoned with," comments one person on the viral Facebook post."Thank you for being a respectful man, and if your daughters are not treated with respect, then I am sure they will tell the creep off," comments another."Well...I AM raising a princess, but her 3-year-old self declared she is a Ninja Princess," jokes one person."I'd just like to say that the overwhelmingly positive response I've received really gives me a lot of hope for the world my girls live in," Mr Welch tells NDTV.Click for more trending news