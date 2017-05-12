Feelin' Hot Hot Hot? Watch This Young Polar Bear Frolic In A Tub Of Ice

Less than a minute long, the video shows Nora, frolicking around in her ice tub. Just one-and-a-half-years-old, Nora seems quite happy playing her little game in her tub.
According to the zoo's official website, Nora was born at Columbus Zoo in Ohio, US. After her mother began leaving her unattended for long periods, the zoo decided to hand-rear her. She was moved to Oregon Zoo last year.
A similar video of Nora playing in a tub of ice went viral last year when versions of it were circulated on social media.
The new video is hence rightfully titled "Nora on the rocks, part 2."
While many have commented saying the video makes for a cute watch, others have commented saying it's sad she can't be in her natural habitat.
"She is still just a big pup... will always have a special spot in our hearts here in Ohio! Glad to know you folks love her just as much as we do," says one commenter.
Another says: "Exactly why she shouldn't be in a zoo prison. She loves the ice therefore should be free to live on the ice where she belongs. Not in a small concrete enclosure for humans to look at."
