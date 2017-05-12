Feelin' Hot Hot Hot? Watch This Young Polar Bear Frolic In A Tub Of Ice

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: May 12, 2017 17:10 IST
5 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Feelin' Hot Hot Hot? Watch This Young Polar Bear Frolic In A Tub Of Ice

Nora seems quite happy playing her little game in her tub.

NEW DELHI:  If you're feeling the heat and need some respite or are simply in a Friday state of mind, this is what you need to see. An adorable video of a young polar bear rolling around in a tub full of ice is making many on Facebook smile. The video, posted by Oregon Zoo on Facebook, has collected over a million views since being shared on May 10.

Less than a minute long, the video shows Nora, frolicking around in her ice tub. Just one-and-a-half-years-old, Nora seems quite happy playing her little game in her tub.
 
 
 


According to the zoo's official website, Nora was born at Columbus Zoo in Ohio, US. After her mother began leaving her unattended for long periods, the zoo decided to hand-rear her. She was moved to Oregon Zoo last year.

A similar video of Nora playing in a tub of ice went viral last year when versions of it were circulated on social media.



The new video is hence rightfully titled "Nora on the rocks, part 2."

While many have commented saying the video makes for a cute watch, others have commented saying it's sad she can't be in her natural habitat.

"She is still just a big pup... will always have a special spot in our hearts here in Ohio! Glad to know you folks love her just as much as we do," says one commenter.

Another says: "Exactly why she shouldn't be in a zoo prison. She loves the ice therefore should be free to live on the ice where she belongs. Not in a small concrete enclosure for humans to look at."

Click here for more trending stories

Trending

Share this story on

5 Shares
ALSO READMeri Pyaari Bindu Movie Review: Parineeti Chopra Grows On You As Lovely But Elusive Padosan
Polar BearViral videoOregon Zoo

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
IPL ScheduleIPL Points TableLive Cricket ScoreMoto E4Amazon SaleMeri Pyaari BinduSarkar 3

................................ Advertisement ................................