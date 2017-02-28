Fed Up Employee Quits Job By Writing Resignation Letter On Toilet Paper

Highlights A Redditor has posted a photo of the resignation submitted by her husband The man even drew a picture of a commode in the letter It has collected over 700 comments on Reddit

For most working professionals, quitting a terrible job can be a satisfying experience. But for one man, simply leaving the regular way wasn't enough. The man was apparently so fed up with his job, he decided to go out with a bang. To prove just how bad his time at the company was, the man wrote his resignation on a piece of toilet paper. We're not kidding! A Redditor has actually shared a picture of the toilet paper resignation apparently submitted by her husband. And while we can't confirm the veracity of the letter, it does make for quite an interesting read.The Reddit user, who goes by the username 'Girlofgodsbadday', posted the image on the site where it quickly began collecting tons of reactions. "My husband's letter of resignation," she says on Reddit along with the picture.In case it's not clear, here's what the letter, dated February 24, 2017, reads:I have chosen this type of paper for my 2 week resignation as a symbol of how I feel this company has treated me, and ironically, how it is disposed of is where I feel the company is goingTo further explain what he was saying, the man even drew a picture of a commode in the letter.Within two days of being posted, the letter has collected over 8.1 lakh views on Imgur and more than 700 comments on Reddit."I don't think he'll have to stay those last two weeks," says one commenter. "Yeah. We both knew he wouldn't. But totally worth it," replies the Redditor who shared the picture."I hope he doesn't need a reference letter," another commenter asks. "Wouldn't have done it if he did. He's fortunately in a place he can do without a reference," 'Girlofgodsbadday' replies.She also says that she's never seen her husband happier and more relaxed.Few have also criticized the act."Glad it worked for you, but as someone who interviews and hires, I wouldn't hire someone who talked so disrespectfully about a former boss. I know there are bad bosses out there, but how people deal with that tells me a lot about what kind of employee they may be. I don't need the drama," says one Redditor.Some also point out the incorrect usage of the word 'ironically'.What do you think of this letter? Tell us using the comments section below.