Feathers Fly On International Pillow Fight Day. See The Stunning Pics

People attack each other with pillows during an International Pillow Fight Day event in Los Angeles (AFP)

New Delhi:  Turns out April 1st is not just April Fools' Day, it's also International Pillow Fight Day. Yes, that's now officially a thing so make sure you note it down in your calendar for next year. Public pillow fights were held in approximately 40 cities around the world on Saturday. Armed with fluffy - and preferably feather-filled - pillows and cushions, people of all ages got together in parks and other public spaces and battled it out. Some people wore their comfiest pyjamas while others were battle-ready with masks and goggles instead. Scroll down to see how hundreds of people traded (soft) blows in pillow fights around the world.

1. Feathers flew in downtown Los Angeles and it looked like it was snowing
 
 

A post shared by Andy Pham (@andypham7) on


2. This British police officer was a real sport
 

3. Things looked both chaotic and magical at London's Kennington Park
 
 

A post shared by makjoluca$ (@jonathan_makala) on


4. In Vancouver, Canada, this daddy-daughter duo had the cutest pillow fight
 
 

A post shared by World Nomad (@worldnomad_cr7) on


5. These Londoners really got into the pillow fight
 
 

A post shared by @xiximo.s on


6. Hundreds gathered in New York's Washington Square Park for an afternoon of pillow swinging
 

7. This family from California was not messing around 
 
 

A post shared by @joshestey on


8. The pillow fights made for plenty of Instagram-worthy moments 
 
 

A post shared by Ed Robertson (@occipitals) on


9. A picture-perfect moment of calm amidst the madness  
 


10. In Amsterdam, this little girl wondered what we all wanted to know - who would clean up this magical mess?
 
 

A post shared by Gerda (@gerdasding) on


Pillow Fight Day was first celebrated nearly eight years ago. Since then, the event's organiser, The Urban Playground Movement, has seen the "movement" go global. The idea behind the day is to promote a free, outdoor event with the aim of bringing communities closer. In some cities, people collected pillows and bedding, among other things, to donate to homeless people in their communities. Now that's something we can get behind.

