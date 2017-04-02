Feathers Fly On International Pillow Fight Day. See The Stunning Pics

1. Feathers flew in downtown Los Angeles and it looked like it was snowing
2. This British police officer was a real sport
3. Things looked both chaotic and magical at London's Kennington Park
4. In Vancouver, Canada, this daddy-daughter duo had the cutest pillow fight
5. These Londoners really got into the pillow fight
6. Hundreds gathered in New York's Washington Square Park for an afternoon of pillow swinging
7. This family from California was not messing around
8. The pillow fights made for plenty of Instagram-worthy moments
9. A picture-perfect moment of calm amidst the madness
10. In Amsterdam, this little girl wondered what we all wanted to know - who would clean up this magical mess?
Pillow Fight Day was first celebrated nearly eight years ago. Since then, the event's organiser, The Urban Playground Movement, has seen the "movement" go global. The idea behind the day is to promote a free, outdoor event with the aim of bringing communities closer. In some cities, people collected pillows and bedding, among other things, to donate to homeless people in their communities. Now that's something we can get behind.
