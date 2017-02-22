Fearless Waitress Drags Giant Lizard Out Of Restaurant Like It's No Big Deal

They don't call her 'Goanna Girl' for nothing! A waitress in Australia saved the day after she casually tossed out an unwelcome visitor. A goanna, which is basically a massive lizard, wandered into Mimosa Wines, a winery in Australia's New South Wales, and scared everyone. In a video posted by the restaurant on Facebook, the 25-year-old waitress, Samia Lila, grabs the goanna by its tail and drags it out of the restaurant. Like a boss! Since being uploaded, the video has been viewed more than 446,000 times and shared over 4,500 times.

"I looked at it and thought it was a dog at first!" Samia admits. "But then I realised it was a goanna...I wasn't scared, I like reptiles so I was a bit excited."



Samia says she knew she had to do something because the goanna crawled under one of the tables and the customers seated there started screaming.

In the video, their screams quickly turn to cheers as Samia takes charge of the situation. First, she puts a chair in its path to block it from wandering further into the restaurant. Then she simply holds on to its tail and marches right out of the restaurant.



Screams gave way to cheers as this waitress dragged the goanna out of the restaurant

"We were there having lunch," commented Karen Sippl on Facebook, "She didn't think twice about grabbing the goanna. Very brave!"



"We were there having lunch," commented Karen Sippl on Facebook, "She didn't think twice about grabbing the goanna. Very brave!"

One Facebook user wrote: "The woman standing on the chair doesn't realise that goannas like to retreat up the tallest tree!" Another added: "Hope the girl got a bonus! I would have ran in the other direction."






