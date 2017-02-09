Farhan Akhtar's Twitter Outrage Over Bizarre Experiment In Class IV Book

Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar has expressed his outrage over a bizarre experiment mentioned in a Class IV textbook. In a tweet, shared some five hours before writing this, Farhan said: "This. Is. Just. Unbelievable." His tweet also shows a snapshot of the experiment mentioned in the textbook. To explain that living things need oxygen to survive, the experiment suggests children place kittens in two wooden boxes, one with and one without holes. It goes on to say that the kitten, inside the box without the holes, would eventually die unlike the one in the other box. Several people have responded to Farhan's tweet, which has collected over 1,200 retweets so far.
Farhan isn't the first person to tweet about this textbook and experiment. On February 2, Twitter user Lola Kuttiamma also shared her disbelief at finding the experiment in the book. She later mentioned in one of her tweets that her friends had escalated the issue to Women and Child Welfare Minister Maneka Gandhi, although we can't confirm the veracity of the tweet.
Here's what Farhan tweeted about the textbook:
This. Is. Just. Unbelievable.- Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) February 9, 2017
From a Class IV textbook on Environmental Studies. Anyone responsible for this reaching the kids desks? pic.twitter.com/NJ2FWkwO0O
The Rock On actor's tweet has since collected lots of comments from tweeple.
"The publisher has asked the distributors to return this book. Hopefully the CBSE will also stop this with immediate effect," says one commenter. "This is absurd. Literally teaching kids how to kill a kitten," says another. "The lesson is called How To Become A Serial Killer," says a Twitter user.
Singer Papon also expressed his shock:
@FarOutAkhtar what???? you are kidding me!!! crazyyyyyy!- papon angaraag (@paponmusic) February 9, 2017
