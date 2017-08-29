Fan Theory About Tyrion Eavesdropping On Jon And Dany Makes So Much Sense No, it's not because Tyrion is in love with Daenerys

In the Game of Thrones finale yesterday, a storyline that was an entire season in the making finally culminated in the much-anticipated sex scene between Jon Snow and Daenerys. Fans, however, did not fail to notice a very distressed-looking Tyrion eavesdropping on the two outside their room - behaviour that gave rise to a number of theories. This one fan theory, however, makes a lot of sense. Redditor Ikkbinz explains in his post why Tyrion looked none too happy about 'Jonaerys' finally happening - and it's not because he's in love with Daenerys, as many have speculated.Here's what he says in his Reddit post "I was confused why Cersei changed her mind so quickly about joining (or, as we later know, at least not fighting) Danaerys & Jon after the talk to Tyrion. Its heavily implied that there was additional dialogue going on between the two offscreen. What I think happened is that Tyrion promised Cersei that her Child would become the ruler of the seven kingdoms after Danaerys dies. Last episode this was talked about a bit, and to Tyrion's knowledge Dany doesnt want to talk about heritage because there wont be anyone to follow her on the throne (even though democracy was implied, I dont think it will happen; even Tyrion should know you can't change 7 kingdoms to magically accept democracy). This also would explain why Tyrion looked distressed when he overheard Jon and Dany on the ship, because if she DOES get a child, he cant keep his promise to Cersei / would have to talk to Dany about the promise he made. I would even go as far as say that if this all is true, this is how Tyrion is going to die. I cant see Dany ignoring this behind her back, especially because it would look like his loyalties DO lie with his family."Basically, what this theory suggests is that when Tyrion realised his sister was pregnant, he got her to agree to a truce by promising that her child would become the ruler of the seven kingdoms after Danaerys dies.It is obvious that Tyrion struck some sort of a deal with Cersei, because she had earlier refused a truce.Now, if Daenerys were to get pregnant with Jon, it would mean that Tyrion would not be able to keep his promise to Cersei.It is worth remembering, at this point, that the show has dropped plenty of hints about Daenerys getting pregnant this season.In episode 6, Jorah hands Longclaw to Jon Snow and says "May it serve you well, and your children after you."Then again, in the season finale, when Daenerys tells Jon she can't have children because that's what Mirri Maz Duur told her, he replies that Mirri Maz Duur may not have been the most reliable source of information.What do you think? Let us know if the theory has convinced you.Click for more trending news